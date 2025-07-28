How old was Drake when he starred in Degrassi? Rapper revisits his time on the show in new documentary

Canadian rapper Drake is set to feature in a documentary about the popular show Degrassi: The Next Generation, which aired from 2001 to 2015. The documentary, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, will take a look at the show's influence on pop culture, not just in Canada, but also around the world.

The rapper starred as Jimmy Brooks, a popular high school basketball player, in the teen drama from 2001 to 2009. However, Jimmy's life completely changes after he is paralyzed in a school shooting. The rapper started his career with this show, and it paved the way for his entry into the entertainment world.

The new documentary Degrassi: Whatever It Takes will take a look at the show and its impact and is set to be released at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival later this year.

"Superstar rapper Drake looks back on his Degrassi era alongside the franchise's creators, stars, and superfans in this engaging history of the Canadian show that changed teen TV," the tagline for the documentary reads.

Lisa Rideout has directed the documentary, which will feature interviews with former cast members, including Drizzy and superfans of the show, among others.

When a Degrassi writer revealed Drake wasn't happy with his storyline

MTV TRL Presents The Cast Of DeGrassi High (Image Source: Getty)

In an interview with AV Club from October 2021, one of the show's writers, James Hurst, revealed that Drake was unhappy with his wheelchair storyline. The rapper reportedly feared that it might prove to be a hindrance to his rapping career, which was just starting out back then.

Hurst said that they received a letter from a law firm in Toronto, which represented the rapper. He noted that it was an "odd letter," that stated that Drizzy wouldn't return to season 6 of the show "unless his injury is healed and he's out of the wheelchair."

The writer recalled asking to get the rapper "down here," and when Drizzy was asked about the letter, he said that he had no idea about it.

"And I said, ‘All right, I understand. But how do you feel about the wheelchair?’ He’s like, ‘All my friends in the rap game say I’m soft because I’m in a wheelchair.’ And I said, ‘Well, tell your friends in the rap game that you got shot. How much harder can you get? You got shot, and you’re in a wheelchair',” Hurst added.

Hurst also explained that Drake later agreed and was apologetic about the incident. The writer shared that he urged Drizzy to represent teens in wheelchairs and their struggles, which softened his stance against the storyline.

More about Degrassi and the upcoming documentary

Degrassi, created by Linda Schuyler and Kit Hood, was released in 1979 in Canada. The ensemble teen drama series explores the lives of multiple teens, showcasing their and their families' struggles with topics such as bullying, drugs, s*x, sexuality, and more.

Degrassi was also adapted into multiple other television series and movies later on, including Degrassi: The Next Generation, which ran from 2001 to 2015. This featured Drake as Jimmy Brooks from 2001 to 2009 and received a great response from fans and critics alike.

The documentary, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, will take a deep dive into the show's impact. It will feature in the Toronto International Film Festival's (TIFF) documentary section this fall. The festival will run from September 4 to September 14, 2025, and will feature numerous other movies, starring Keanu Reeves, Angelina Jolie, and more.

