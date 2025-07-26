Drake and Bobbi Althoff's feud explained as podcaster says she will consider unblocking rapper from her comments

On July 26, podcaster Bobbi Althoff took to Instagram Stories and shared a screenshot that quickly caught attention online. The image appeared to show a comment seemingly made by Canadian rapper Drake, asking Bobbi to unblock his name from her comments. The rapper's comment read:&quot;UNBLOCK MY NAME FROM YOUR COMMENTS.&quot;In response, Bobbi seemingly tagged the rapper and wrote:&quot;I'll consider it.&quot;The interaction immediately went viral across social media platforms, including X. DJ Akademiks also reshared the screenshot that the podcaster had originally uploaded on her Instagram story. He added his own reaction, implying that Bobbi Althoff and Drake might be reconnecting. His tweet read:&quot;Drake and Bobbi Althoff rekindle their friendship 👀.&quot;Tension between the two was first reported in mid-2023, when Bobbie removed her podcast episode featuring Drizzy from all podcast platforms, including YouTube. Rumors also circulated that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.Throughout this period, fans had no clue what the reason was behind their sudden fallout. However, in a Baby, This Is Keke Palmer podcast appearance in January 2024, Bobbi opened up about the matter. She said she had no idea why Drake had asked her to take down the episode.During the interview, Bobbie also expressed gratitude to Drake, claiming that his presence on her podcast gave her a new direction in her career. The podcaster said:&quot;He's a very nice person and he's definitely, clearly, changed the trajectory...changed my whole career. It was either him or Funny Marco, but both of them definitely changed my whole entire life...&quot;She added that even before the interview with Drake took place, she knew that things were going to change for her following the conversation with him.Exploring more about the apparent feud between Drake and Bobbi AlthoffIn July 2023, Drake appeared as a guest on Bobbi Althoff's The Really Good Podcast. The hour-long interview quickly went viral on social media platforms like TikTok. Unconventionally, the interview took place on a bed, with both Drizzy and Bobbie tucked under blankets.According to Business Insider, rumors of a fallout between the two began circulating after Althoff reportedly attended one of Drizzy's concerts in Los Angeles. The day after the event, she shared a photo of herself standing with her arms crossed at the concert venue, captioned:&quot;Really in my element here @ this guys concert.&quot;Shortly after that post, fans noticed that Drake and Bobbie had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Additionally, the full video of the full interview, which was on YouTube, was also removed.While fans did not know what transpired between the two, according to Business Insider, some claimed that the rapper was possibly offended by Bobbie's reaction at the show. Meanwhile, many speculated that it was just a publicity stunt. Later in January, in the same podcast, Bobbie said:&quot;Because of who Drake is, like I remember him in his Degrassi days. You know that interviewing him is going to change your career. It was something I knew would happen. Then sitting on the interview for a while was like the craziest thing.&quot;The speculations surrounding what could have happened between them continued even after the interview was taken down from YouTube. According to XXL, Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy seemingly sent a message to Althoff. It read:&quot;My girlfriend says you hooked up with Drake and got divorced. I am saying that is not true.&quot;This prompted a response from Bobbi Althoff, who clarified that while she didn't want to say much about it, the rumor was not true.Everything to know about Bobbi AlthoffAmerican podcaster Bobbie Althoff had been making content on TikTok as far back as 2021. She started her podcast, The Really Good Podcast, in April 2023. However, she began gaining fame, particularly after her interview with Drake in July 2023.Over time, several celebrities have appeared on the podcast. The list includes Lil Yachty, Mark Cuban, Saweetie, Meghan Trainor, and Tyga, to name a few.The first guest for her podcast was comedian Rick Glassman. Meanwhile, her latest guest has been rapper Lil TJay. As for her personal life, Bobbi Althoff tied the knot with Cory Althoff in January 2020 and later had two kids. However, years later, in June of last year, the couple parted ways.According to People, she listed July 2023 as the official date of separation from her now-former husband. The outlet reported that both agreed not to pay spousal or child support and instead chose to share joint custody of the children.While Bobbi Althoff's recent story about Drake went viral, the rapper has not made any remark on it.