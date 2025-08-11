Did Nicki Minaj call it truce with Dez Bryant? Rapper responds to the former NFL star's apology

After a recent social media feud between Dez Bryant and Nicki Minaj, the former seemingly issued a public apology on X. On Saturday, August 9, Bryant took to X and shared a tweet tagging the rapper. Bryant began the tweet by writing that he didn't like the "misunderstanding" that happened with Minaj.

In the tweet, the former professional football wide receiver wrote:

"I apologize for bringing up your husband’s past..it’s a shame only negative things make headlines between two black people who have much influence on our community. I’m at war every day with myself to better myself for my kids..."

Dez Bryant @DezBryant On some G sh*t.. @NICKIMINAJ , I really don’t like the misunderstanding we had between each other .. I apologize for bringing up your husband’s past..it’s a shame only negative things make headlines between two black people who have much influence on our community. I’m at war every day with myself to better myself for my kids and the kids who are watching me, and the last thing I wanna do is argue over stupid sh*t. I pray for only peace and positivity your way 🙏🏿

He added that he did not want his kids to witness him "argue over stupid sh*t." He concluded the tweet by writing that he just wanted positivity and peace. Nicki Minaj did not ignore this tweet and reacted to the same through a separate tweet on August 10.

In the tweet, Nicki Minaj first accepted the apology by the former NFL star. She then went about apologizing if he had taken offense due to her. She even credited Bryant by stating that she didn't find anything more respectful than someone making a "public display of accountability." Minaj concluded the tweet by writing:

"If you still wanna do that fight, lmk. He def got them hands. seriously tho, all the best."

Nicki Minaj @NICKIMINAJ The Lord will grant you peace, Dez. Nothing makes me respect someone more, than a public display of accountability. ​ I accept your apology. I apologize as well— if I offended you. ​ If you still wanna do that fight, lmk. He def got them hands😩 ​ 🙏🏽 seriously tho, all the best

The beef between Minaj and Dez Bryant began after the latter reacted to some remarks made by Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. The feud between the rapper and the athlete happened some time after Minaj had made comments against Jay-Z, Roc Nation, and Megan Thee Stallion.

What happened between Nicki Minaj and Dez Bryant?

Earlier this month, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made references to Jay-Z and Dez Bryant while sharing his take on the Micah Parsons trade situation. Remarks made by Jones at the time captured Dez's attention, who reacted to them on social media. On August 2, Bryant took to X and shared a tweet that read:

"JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME. I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR SH*T..."

Dez Bryant @DezBryant JERRY JONES I DONT THINK ITS SMART TO MENTION MY NAME ​ I KEPT QUIET ABOUT A LOT OF UNFAIR SH*T... ​ ON SOME G SH*T… ​ WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THATS WHAT WE ARE DOING

Bryant even implied that he could have a "story time" if that was what Jones wanted. This was when Nicki Minaj, who had been beefing with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, intervened. She responded to the previous tweet by Bryant and wrote:

"How about we play a game? Every time you do a "Jerry Jones" or "NFL" story time, I'll do a "story time" of my own."

Dez Bryant then responded with a follow-up tweet, and this went on for quite some time. Both the rapper and the former NFL star took digs at each other until Bryant issued the public apology for his comments about Minaj's husband. In one of the tweets, Dez Bryant claimed that there was no point for Minaj to even be a part of the conversation.

The beef between the rapper and the athlete worsened when Minaj referred to an old story about an apparent altercation between Dez and his mother in 2012 in her tweet. In response, Bryant defended himself and talked about Minaj's husband being a s*x offender.

Amid the personal digs at each other, Nicki Minaj went ahead and put forward an offer of $10 million for Bryant to fight with her husband, Kenneth Petty, in a ring. Minaj wrote in a tweet:

"I'm so happy you brought this up. I’ll give you 10 million in cash if you'd come & fight him since you BEAT UR OWN MOM. He was lied on 31 years ago while both of them were 16 & there’s proof 😉 that’s why they couldn’t get that money they desperately needed & sued for!!!!!"

Beef between Nicki Minaj and Dez Bryant, (Photo via X/@XXL)

This prompted another response from Dez Bryant in a follow-up tweet that read:

"I’ve been lied on my whole career so I’m not trying to hear all of that sh*t.. I thought we was speaking facts.. I don’t play all of that funny sh*t… go get that 10 million in cash…"

Following Bryant's apology and the apparent peace-making with Nicki Minaj, no further hits were made from either end.

As of now, neither Jay-Z nor Roc Nation has reacted to the beef or the remarks made by Jerry Jones in the beginning. As far as Minaj's allegations against Jay-Z and Roc Nation are concerned, she claimed that Jay-Z owed her a large amount of money.

