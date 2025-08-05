What is the controversy involving Nicki Minaj and Dez Bryant? Mom's story and social media feud explained 

Over the weekend, rapper Nicki Minaj and former professional football wide receiver Dez Bryant exchanged several heated words on the social media platform X. It all started when Bryant’s former employer and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that dealing with athletes’ agents during contract negotiations was something he didn’t enjoy, referencing his ongoing agreement with Micah Parsons. Jones also said he had faced similar drama in 2015 with Jay-Z, who at that time was handling Dez Bryant’s contract. The ex-NFL star responded to Jerry in his own tweet, writing that it wasn’t “smart to mention my name” and that he “kept quiet about a lot of unfair sh*t” for too long.“WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THAT'S WHAT WE ARE DOING,” Dez added.While Jerry Jones didn’t immediately respond to the wide receiver, Nicki Minaj weighed in, having shared her disdain for Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation over the years, claiming they owe her money. Responding to Bryant’s post, Nicki wrote, “How about we play a game? Every time you do a ‘Jerry Jones’ or ‘NFL’ story time, I’ll do a ‘story time’ of my own.”Following this, the duo exchanged words on X before the rapper offered Dez “$10 million in cash” to fight her husband, Kenneth Petty. He, in turn, asked her to keep the money ready, as he was planning to “stomp” Petty in front of the rapper. The exchange sparked controversy online. Dez Bryant responded, saying he didn’t play “all of that funny sh*t” and was “speaking facts,” and told Nicki Minaj to “go get that $10 million in cash.”“I’ll stomp that n***a out right in front of you... and it’s ROC for life b**ch,” he added.Additionally, Nicki threw shade at Dez, referencing past allegations that the latter attacked his mother in a 2012 domestic violence misdemeanor case. Bryant responded by denying the accusation and reminding Minaj that her husband, Kenneth Petty, is a convicted s*x offender.Dez Bryant @DezBryantLINKIf I ever decide to tell the story what my mama put through since a kid the entire world would shut the f**k up. Jerry jones knew how fu**ed up my family was but they decided to use it a negotiation tactic… I can really talk if I wanted but I’m headed in a better directionExploring further the ongoing beef between Dez Bryant and Nicki MinajWhen Nicki Minaj jumped into the conversation between Jerry Jones and Dez Bryant, the former NFL star initially tried to make peace. He apologized for upsetting the rapper and said he was her fan, adding, “I’m not playing games with her or getting in her business.” He also hopped on for a quick video where he said, “Look, Miss Nicki, leave me out of it. I don’t want no problems. I’m a huge fan. I hope you’re having a great day.”However, Nicki Minaj refused to back down. She uncovered Bryant’s past and accused him of “beating your mother as an ADULT.” The Trinidadian native also called out Hov, Roc Nation, its CEO Desiree Perez, and Megan Thee Stallion in the same tweet. Additionally, she defended her husband, saying he was falsely accused, while claiming Dez Bryant had an an*l leakage problem.The NFL pro fought back by saying he had been “lied on my whole career” and would not take &quot;unprompted sh*t&quot; from anyone anymore. He also denied the accusation that he physically assaulted his mother.“Say b**ch I didn’t go to jail or touch my mama... I was defending myself... I removed her nails from my skin... folks know I was dealing with some corrupt s**t in Dallas... I don’t get how you can even be on the internet with your husband being a s*x offender... You said we are speaking facts, weird h**... so, come on,” Dez wrote.Minaj didn’t stop either. She shared screenshots from a February 2020 exchange between her fans and Bryant about Jay-Z and Roc Nation.“This just came across my desk…from 2020. I guess you’re one of the guinea pigs they’ve been using to bully ppl for them? Did you think I came over here to play tweetsies with yo silly a**, sir? See the problem with ppl who are always playing, is that they think everyone else is playing, too I’d mind my business if I were you…” Nicki Minaj wrote.Dez simply wrote back, “Go enjoy your day!”Nicki Minaj has since continued to threaten to expose Jay-Z and Roc Nation's secrets and was hoping that Jerry Jones was having a good day after she started pitching in.On Monday morning, Dez Bryant apologized for his involvement in a feud with the rapper. He admitted that he lashed out and expressed his desire to set the “right example” moving forward.Dez Bryant @DezBryantLINKI'm not in the sphere of people crashing out on the internet. I don't bother people..I never do. I was just posting about my son. I let the devil win that time…I apologize to the kids who follow me because I care about setting the right example more than you know..By the way..whenever people bring up my past..I want everybody to stop and think for 5 minutes..you can make it through anything if you put your mind to it..no matter how big the battle is..no excuses 🌹 🙏🏿Nicki Minaj has not responded directly to Dez Bryant but has mainly reposted tweets from her fans who are learning more about the NFL star’s past controversies.