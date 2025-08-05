  • home icon
  What is the controversy involving Nicki Minaj and Dez Bryant? Mom's story and social media feud explained 

What is the controversy involving Nicki Minaj and Dez Bryant? Mom's story and social media feud explained 

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Aug 05, 2025 09:12 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Nicki Minaj at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" (Image via Getty/ Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris)

Over the weekend, rapper Nicki Minaj and former professional football wide receiver Dez Bryant exchanged several heated words on the social media platform X. It all started when Bryant’s former employer and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that dealing with athletes’ agents during contract negotiations was something he didn’t enjoy, referencing his ongoing agreement with Micah Parsons.

Jones also said he had faced similar drama in 2015 with Jay-Z, who at that time was handling Dez Bryant’s contract. The ex-NFL star responded to Jerry in his own tweet, writing that it wasn’t “smart to mention my name” and that he “kept quiet about a lot of unfair sh*t” for too long.

“WE CAN HAVE STORY TIME IF THAT'S WHAT WE ARE DOING,” Dez added.
While Jerry Jones didn’t immediately respond to the wide receiver, Nicki Minaj weighed in, having shared her disdain for Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation over the years, claiming they owe her money. Responding to Bryant’s post, Nicki wrote,

“How about we play a game? Every time you do a ‘Jerry Jones’ or ‘NFL’ story time, I’ll do a ‘story time’ of my own.”
Following this, the duo exchanged words on X before the rapper offered Dez “$10 million in cash” to fight her husband, Kenneth Petty. He, in turn, asked her to keep the money ready, as he was planning to “stomp” Petty in front of the rapper. The exchange sparked controversy online.

Dez Bryant responded, saying he didn’t play “all of that funny sh*t” and was “speaking facts,” and told Nicki Minaj to “go get that $10 million in cash.”

“I’ll stomp that n***a out right in front of you... and it’s ROC for life b**ch,” he added.

Additionally, Nicki threw shade at Dez, referencing past allegations that the latter attacked his mother in a 2012 domestic violence misdemeanor case. Bryant responded by denying the accusation and reminding Minaj that her husband, Kenneth Petty, is a convicted s*x offender.

Exploring further the ongoing beef between Dez Bryant and Nicki Minaj

When Nicki Minaj jumped into the conversation between Jerry Jones and Dez Bryant, the former NFL star initially tried to make peace. He apologized for upsetting the rapper and said he was her fan, adding, “I’m not playing games with her or getting in her business.” He also hopped on for a quick video where he said,

“Look, Miss Nicki, leave me out of it. I don’t want no problems. I’m a huge fan. I hope you’re having a great day.”

However, Nicki Minaj refused to back down. She uncovered Bryant’s past and accused him of “beating your mother as an ADULT.” The Trinidadian native also called out Hov, Roc Nation, its CEO Desiree Perez, and Megan Thee Stallion in the same tweet. Additionally, she defended her husband, saying he was falsely accused, while claiming Dez Bryant had an an*l leakage problem.

The NFL pro fought back by saying he had been “lied on my whole career” and would not take "unprompted sh*t" from anyone anymore. He also denied the accusation that he physically assaulted his mother.

“Say b**ch I didn’t go to jail or touch my mama... I was defending myself... I removed her nails from my skin... folks know I was dealing with some corrupt s**t in Dallas... I don’t get how you can even be on the internet with your husband being a s*x offender... You said we are speaking facts, weird h**... so, come on,” Dez wrote.
Minaj didn’t stop either. She shared screenshots from a February 2020 exchange between her fans and Bryant about Jay-Z and Roc Nation.

“This just came across my desk…from 2020. I guess you’re one of the guinea pigs they’ve been using to bully ppl for them? Did you think I came over here to play tweetsies with yo silly a**, sir? See the problem with ppl who are always playing, is that they think everyone else is playing, too I’d mind my business if I were you…” Nicki Minaj wrote.
Dez simply wrote back, “Go enjoy your day!”

Nicki Minaj has since continued to threaten to expose Jay-Z and Roc Nation's secrets and was hoping that Jerry Jones was having a good day after she started pitching in.

On Monday morning, Dez Bryant apologized for his involvement in a feud with the rapper. He admitted that he lashed out and expressed his desire to set the “right example” moving forward.

Nicki Minaj has not responded directly to Dez Bryant but has mainly reposted tweets from her fans who are learning more about the NFL star’s past controversies.

Pallavi Kanungo

Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.

An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.

Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.

During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs.

Edited by Shreya Das
