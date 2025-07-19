DJ Vlad has a two-word response to Nicki Minaj blocking him on X

Nicki Minaj has been making headlines recently due to her extensive rants against Jay-Z, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, and, more recently, SZA. She also targeted DJ Vlad amid her multiple feuds, as reported by the journalist via a tweet.On July 18, 2025, DJ Vlad posted a screenshot showing that Nicki had blocked him on X and wrote:&quot;Truth hurts.&quot;While DJ Vlad has been reporting on the developments in Nicki's feud with SZA via his official website, he weighed in on the Tussa rapper's comments about TDE Punch and SZA on July 17, 2025, tweeting:&quot;Nicki Minaj is the definition of money can’t buy you happiness.&quot;There is no confirmation as to why Nicki blocked the journalist. However, the timeline of the events suggests that she took the action after his tweet.DJ Vlad asked men to avoid women like Nicki Minaj, compared her to Travis Rudolph's controversial exIt is noteworthy that this recent instance is not the first time DJ Vlad has commented negatively about Nicki Minaj. In September 2023, DJ Vlad took to X to call out the Anaconda rapper shortly after her husband, Kenneth Petty, was put on house arrest for threatening Cardi B's now-ex husband, Offset.At the time, Nicki suggested that her longtime rival Cardi B was behind what was happening to her husband. However, this also sparked claims that Nicki had sent people after them in the past.Weighing in on the matter, DJ Vlad posted a lengthy tweet highlighting how the rapper previewed a song on Instagram, saying, &quot;she got killers who will pull up and do what she say,&quot; following her husband's house arrest.DJ Vlad @djvladLINKNicki Minaj's husband is on house arrest for threatening Offset. Right after that, she previews a song on IG saying she got killers who will pull up and do what she say. This was the same Nicki who threatened to send her husband to Akademiks' house for his comments about her. This is the same Nicki who told Meek Mill to have his crew beat up Quentin Miller, which then happened. Have you ever heard a woman scream, &quot;my man will fuck you up!&quot; over something she started herself? That's Nicki. If you want to see how these stories end, check out my interview with Travis Rudolph. After an argument with his girlfriend, she sent her brother and 3 other guys to shoot up his house. One of them ended up dead, another one got shot. Travis was charged with murder - which he luckily beat in trial due to self-defense. To all the men out there, I don't care how fat her a** is or how good the s*x is. Avoid women like Nicki who use men as crash dummies like the plague. I said what I said.&quot;This was the same Nicki who threatened to send her husband to Akademiks' house for his comments about her. This is the same Nicki who told Meek Mill to have his crew beat up Quentin Miller, which then happened. Have you ever heard a woman scream, &quot;my man will f*ck you up!&quot; over something she started herself? That's Nicki.&quot; Vlad mentionedComparing Nicki Minaj to XFL player Travis Rudolph's ex-partner, Dominique Jones, DJ Vlad mentioned that if one wants to see how stories like these end, they must check out his interview with Rudolph.Highlighting the crux of it, Vlad recounted how Dominique Jones sent her brother and three other men to shoot up Travis Rudolph's house after an argument. The altercation resulted in one man being shot and another killed. Subsequently, the former NFL player was charged with murder but was later released on the grounds of self-defense.Concluding his comparison of Nicki Minaj to Travis Rudolph's ex, DJ Vlad stated:&quot;To all the men out there, I don't care how fat her a** is or how good the s*x is. Avoid women like Nicki who use men as crash dummies like the plague. I said what I said.&quot;In other news, Nicki Minaj recently called out Jay-Z for allegedly owing her money from their Tidal deal. Additionally, she targeted Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Megan Thee Stallion in an X rant, followed by a back-and-forth with SZA after claiming that Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch had bullied her.