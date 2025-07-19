  • home icon
  • Music
  • DJ Vlad has a two-word response to Nicki Minaj blocking him on X

DJ Vlad has a two-word response to Nicki Minaj blocking him on X

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 19, 2025 08:23 GMT
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show - Source: Getty
DJ Vlad gives 2-word response to Nicki Minaj blocking him on X (Image via Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj has been making headlines recently due to her extensive rants against Jay-Z, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, and, more recently, SZA. She also targeted DJ Vlad amid her multiple feuds, as reported by the journalist via a tweet.

Ad

On July 18, 2025, DJ Vlad posted a screenshot showing that Nicki had blocked him on X and wrote:

"Truth hurts."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While DJ Vlad has been reporting on the developments in Nicki's feud with SZA via his official website, he weighed in on the Tussa rapper's comments about TDE Punch and SZA on July 17, 2025, tweeting:

"Nicki Minaj is the definition of money can’t buy you happiness."

There is no confirmation as to why Nicki blocked the journalist. However, the timeline of the events suggests that she took the action after his tweet.

Ad

DJ Vlad asked men to avoid women like Nicki Minaj, compared her to Travis Rudolph's controversial ex

It is noteworthy that this recent instance is not the first time DJ Vlad has commented negatively about Nicki Minaj. In September 2023, DJ Vlad took to X to call out the Anaconda rapper shortly after her husband, Kenneth Petty, was put on house arrest for threatening Cardi B's now-ex husband, Offset.

Ad

At the time, Nicki suggested that her longtime rival Cardi B was behind what was happening to her husband. However, this also sparked claims that Nicki had sent people after them in the past.

Weighing in on the matter, DJ Vlad posted a lengthy tweet highlighting how the rapper previewed a song on Instagram, saying, "she got killers who will pull up and do what she say," following her husband's house arrest.

Ad
Ad
"This was the same Nicki who threatened to send her husband to Akademiks' house for his comments about her. This is the same Nicki who told Meek Mill to have his crew beat up Quentin Miller, which then happened. Have you ever heard a woman scream, "my man will f*ck you up!" over something she started herself? That's Nicki." Vlad mentioned
Ad

Comparing Nicki Minaj to XFL player Travis Rudolph's ex-partner, Dominique Jones, DJ Vlad mentioned that if one wants to see how stories like these end, they must check out his interview with Rudolph.

Highlighting the crux of it, Vlad recounted how Dominique Jones sent her brother and three other men to shoot up Travis Rudolph's house after an argument. The altercation resulted in one man being shot and another killed. Subsequently, the former NFL player was charged with murder but was later released on the grounds of self-defense.

Ad

Concluding his comparison of Nicki Minaj to Travis Rudolph's ex, DJ Vlad stated:

"To all the men out there, I don't care how fat her a** is or how good the s*x is. Avoid women like Nicki who use men as crash dummies like the plague. I said what I said."

In other news, Nicki Minaj recently called out Jay-Z for allegedly owing her money from their Tidal deal. Additionally, she targeted Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez and Megan Thee Stallion in an X rant, followed by a back-and-forth with SZA after claiming that Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch had bullied her.

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya Singh Rana

Twitter icon

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Know More
Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications