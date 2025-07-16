"She wants to be seen so bad" — Netizens react to Cardi B eating crab on Instagram live amid Nicki Minaj and SZA's online beef 

Cardi B's recent Instagram livestream of herself eating a crab amid the ongoing online spat between Nicki Minaj and SZA was met with hilarious reactions on the internet. For the uninitiated, Minaj and SZA engaged in an online feud on X after the former assumed the latter allegedly shaded her in a subtweet on July 15, 2025.

Amid all this, Cardi B surprised fans when she went on Instagram Live and broadcast herself eating crab, while making no comments about the ongoing spat. Notably, Cardi B has had a strained relationship with Nicki Minaj for years, which escalated to a physical altercation at a New York Fashion Week party in 2018, resulting in Cardi trying to throw a shoe at Minaj.

Pictures taken in the aftermath of the altercation showed the WAP rapper with a bump on her temple.

Cardi B's recent Instagram Live amid the Nicki Minaj-SZA spat was met with varied reactions on X, with one user writing.

"She wants to be seen so bad girl this ain’t about u."

imani @positionsmafiaa LINK she wants to be seen so bad girl this ain’t about u

Many netizens applauded Cardi B for "minding her business" and "living her best life."

"Yes because minding your business is free love her," one person posted.

"She never needs to change. She random af on these lives and shes funny af," another person added.

"Girl not gonna involve herself in anyone's business," someone else commented.

"Cardi is busy having her best life lol," another user said.

Others dubbed her recent livestream "iconic," with one user jokingly adding that the rapper was "doing a crab mukbang in an active war zone."

"Cardi B went live , eating big a$$ crabs, giving out game to ladies about how to get a WAP, & then get sick! I’m crying," one person tweeted.

"She’s so iconic for this, I love her down," another person added.

"The timeline’s burning, and Cardi’s just vibing like it’s karaoke hour," someone else commented.

"Cardi just doing a crab mukbang in an active war zone," another user wrote.

"GET SOME F**KING PERSPECTIVE" — SZA posted amid her online feud with Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj, who has been on a rampage against Jay-Z, Megan Thee Stallion, and Roc Nation, decided to turn her ire towards SZA after the latter allegedly subtweeted her. For context, the online spat began after Minaj claimed Punch, TDE's president and SZA's ex-manager, allegedly "bullied" her for years.

"So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand," Nicki Minaj wrote.

Following this, SZA took to her X account to cryptically post about Mercury being in retrograde, cautioning someone not to "take the bait." Minaj seemingly believed that this post was aimed at her and fired back at SZA, accusing her of allegedly "drawing [her] freckles" and adding that she sounded like a "dead dog."

In her various follow-up posts, Nicki Minaj continued to mock SZA's appearance, success, and talent. In one post, she alleged that the Kill Bill singer used to mock and shade fellow female artists on social media in the past, then seemingly became friendly with them to gain better opportunities in the industry.

In another post, Minaj called the singer an "odd little weirdo," accusing her of being a "c*nt" to other women.

"Like do you know the level of inside HATE for yourself you had to have had to be this much of a c*nt for no reason to the women you later worked with? Now wanna act like you a mthfkn tarot card, bitch quit. What an odd little weirdo," Nicki Minaj wrote.

Meanwhile, SZA responded to Minaj's first tweet, writing, "I don't give a f**k bout none of that weird s**t you popping." In another post, she added that she did not name anyone in her post about Mercury being in retrograde, continuing that the online spat began after people started tagging her.

SZA @sza LINK I wasn’t even talking about or to anyone I had just got off stage talkin bout retrograde . N***AS @‘d ME . The F**K YES IM MAD NOW DO YOU NEED THAT !??

She also told one user to "GET SOME F**KING PERSPECTIVE" when they warned her about starting a fight with Nicki Minaj's fans, writing:

"I get bullied by millions online every day then step my a** out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love. IN REAL LIFE. My parents are healthy and I’m the most successful I ever been. GET SOME F**KING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL!!!"

In another post, SZA added that she was going to go back to "being calm shy and meek," to which Nicki Minaj retorted, "Shutup ugly."

In other news, SZA is currently on the European leg of her "Grand National Tour" with co-headliner Kendrick Lamar. The duo's second show in Paris is scheduled for July 16, 2025.

