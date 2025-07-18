  • home icon
Nicki Minaj alleges Jay Z has exhibited signs of jealousy and hate and has been “stopping bags behind the scenes”

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 18, 2025 15:58 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Nicki Minaj alleges Jay-Z exhibited signs of jealousy (Image via Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Days after her X rant against Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez, rapper Nicki Minaj has resumed commenting on Hov, a recent instance of which was captured by Live Bitez on July 17, 2025.

As per Live Bitez's posts, Minaj addressed her fans on what appears to be a livestreaming platform, and talked about how Jay-Z had been feuding with multiple artists, stating:

"Jay-Z has exhibited signs of envy, jealousy, hate, and stopping bags behind the scenes, allegedly. Why is it always the same story? So that means Nas made all of that stuff up, DMX made all of that stuff up."
Nicki continued:

"He was beefing for a minute with 50, with Dame and Dipset for a while ... And isn't it interesting how many feuds even with females that he's allegedly been behind as well?"
Nicki Minaj further questioned if people claiming things about some of Jay-Z's business practices were lying. Accusing the Roc Nation founder of using bots to turn around the narrative, Nicki said:

"55 with bots. 55 and too insecure, too crumpled up on the inside to face the real sh*t motherf*ckers gotta say about your a**. 55 f*cking 5 years old and having to rely on bots."
Does Jay-Z owe money to Nicki Minaj? Details explored as rapper reignites feud with Hov

Nicki Minaj has been vocal about her disdain against Jay-Z and took to X in September 2024 to allegedly shade Hov for choosing Kendrick Lamar as the headliner of the Super Bowl LIX halftime show over New Orleans native Lil Wayne.

On September 9, 2024, Nicki went on a rant against Hov and cited "one n*gga took a knee, the other n*gga took the bag", reportedly accusing Jay-Z of being money-minded in his decision. She indirectly shaded Hov by calling him "spiteful & evil."

In another tweet, Nicki mentioned:

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good. Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man. S*it sad."
Months after Kendrick Lamar went on to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in February 2025, Nicki reignited her feud with Jay-Z via X on July 3, 2025. Responding to some of her supporters who claimed the Tusa rapper deserved an apology from the Roc Nation founder for cutting her off the Tidal deal.

Tidal is a global music streaming company co-founded by Jay-Z in 2015. According to Billboard's March 2015 report, artist partners like Nicki were gifted 3% equity in the company in exchange for creating content for the platform's subscription service. However, Hov sold a majority of Tidal's ownership to Jack Dorsey's Square for $302 million in 2021.

On September 22, 2024, Nicki Minaj took to X to share what went down after Tidal was sold, writing:

"I received a call advising tidal was sold & they made no money on the deal so all they could offer me was a million dollars. 😅💰🤣 but wait, there’s more! The lawyer advised that Desirat advised him that I HAD TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT IN 24 HOURS IF I WANTED THE 1MM or the “offer” was off the table. Listen to the end of “Fractions” for what my response was."
For reference, at the end of her 2021 track Fractions, Nicki Minaj raps, "While I count a mill, Jigga what? Jigga who? (What?)." Emphasizing a similar claim in her July 9, 2025, tweet, shortly after her fans addressed her Tidal deal again, the female rapper mentioned:

"We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it ni**a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy."
Nicki Minaj has recently expressed her discontent with Desiree Perez and Megan Thee Stallion via her X posts.

