"She's acting like a 5-year-old": DJ Vlad and DJ Akademiks argue over Nicki Minaj's allegations against Desiree Perez and Roc Nation 

On Friday, August 1, DJ Akademiks invited DJ Vlad to his Off The Record podcast. Nicki Minaj was one of the topics discussed by the media figures during their conversation. In a clip later shared on X by a Joe Budden fan page, DJ Vlad was heard calling Minaj out for acting immature. Vlad said:&quot;It's just lame. And it's just like, she's not acting like her age. She's acting like a five-year-old.&quot;Meanwhile, Akademiks appeared to defend the rapper, claiming she was using her voice and platform to expose the actions of the leading figures in the hip-hop industry, such as Jay-Z's Roc Nation, from the shadows. For those unfamiliar, in an X post last month, Nicki Minaj called out Desiree Perez for allegedly ordering multiple swatting attacks at her residence. She started by discussing the false detainment lawsuit Perez's daughter, Demoree Hadley, had filed against her.&quot;Remember the 3 Times my home was swatted claiming a “man” in the home had a gun?!?!! Does this not all sound FAMILIAR to what did &amp; what IS happening to me?!?!! Isn’t it funny how they have all the mangy dogs using their trigger words now against me????? “Crazy” “not in right mind”. The same words she used about her DAUGHTER,&quot; she wrote.Besides Desiree, Roc Nation and Jay-Z were also targeted in Nicki's rant, with the rapper calling them out for ruining hip-hop, football, basketball, touring, and social media.The sports reference was possibly drawn from the controversy that Jay-Z chose Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne, who is Minaj's mentor, for the NFL Halftime performance in New Orleans (in February 2025).The Barbie rapper has also claimed that Hov has yet to settle her payout from their 2015 Tidal deal in another tweet.Nicki Minaj was involved in an online beef with SZA more recentlyRoc Nation founder Jay-Z and CEO Desiree Perez aren't the only people Nicki Minaj targeted in her tweets last month. Days after making several allegations against them, Nicki found herself in an online feud with SZA. According to HotNewHipHop, the exchange between the artists was triggered after the Anaconda rapper posted a subliminal tweet aimed at Punch, SZA's manager, for bullying her on X. While SZA didn't reply to Minaj directly, she tweeted this shortly afterward:&quot;Mercury retrograde... don’t take the bait lol silly goose&quot;Taking offense at it, Minaj retweeted the singer directly, criticizing her for her alleged fake freckles and mocking her voice. Things soon escalated, with Nicki not only mocking SZA for her older tweets about Beyoncé but also posting a lengthy tweet claiming she was the more popular celebrity between the two. Meanwhile, SZA shared a screenshot of a 2020 text conversation in a tweet. It was between Minaj and her manager, where the former asked for a feature on her song.Nicki Minaj dropped her last album, Pink Friday 2, in December 2023. Following the supporting tour for the project, Minaj has taken a temporary hiatus from music.