"You were accused of embezzling and stealing funds": DJ Akademiks slams rapper G Herbo for asking him to donate to non-profits

Kick streamer and hip-hop personality Livingston George Allen &quot;DJ Akademiks&quot; recently called out rapper G Herbo for his statement that personalities associated with rap music, such as himself and DJ Vlad, should donate their proceeds to non-profit organizations.Appearing during an episode of The Adam Friedland Show on July 24, 2025, G Herbo said:&quot;Akademiks, Vlad, all you n****s that made money off of culture and people dying and bloodshed and sh** like that, go donate $20,000 or $50,000 to a non-profit organization that focus on just the betterment of kids.&quot;Reacting to this, DJ Akademiks pulled up an article by Complex highlighting G Herbo's sentencing for his alleged role in a &quot;Nationwide Fraud Conspiracy&quot; case, with the former stating:&quot;G Herbo, you were accused of embezzling and stealing funds $1.5 million dollars. You bought private jets, luxury puppies, went on vacations to Jamaica and all that type of stuff, took b**ches all around the world. You only had to pay back $100,000 in restitution. What happened to the other $1.4 million? Don't you think you should give that back to the grandmas who y'all stole their credit cards?&quot;&quot;Don't ever tell nobody what they should be doing with their money&quot;: DJ Akademiks slams G Herbo after latter said that he should donate money to non-profitsDJ Akademiks is an influential figure in rap circles, having hosted interviews with popular musical artists and often talking about trending topics related to hip-hop or the music industry as a whole during his Kick broadcasts as well as his YouTube videos.Due to his substantial coverage of all things hip-hop, Akademiks has amassed a large following across platforms, with his YouTube channel having 951,000 subscribers, whereas his Kick channel has 20,400 followers.During a recent broadcast held on Kick, DJ Akademiks was seen responding to G Herbo's callout to donate the earnings he receives from his content to charity. This was followed by the Kick streamer showcasing a &quot;federal document,&quot; highlighting G Herbo's alleged involvement in a Nationwide Fraud Conspiracy.According to the aforementioned document, G Herbo has been found responsible for nearly $140,000 in &quot;victim losses,&quot; which were reportedly used to fund four private jet charters, a luxury villa in Jamaica, as well as car rentals. Akademiks delved into the report, stating:&quot;I could read through it. This is a federal document. Please, don't ever tell nobody what they should be doing with their money, time, or any resources until you take accountability. Instead of saying, I should go donate, y'all spent fourteen thousand on a villa, thirty-four thousand on expensive cars. This was money that was stolen from old grandma credit cards, who swiped their cards in the hood. Y'all stole $1.5 million dollars.&quot;Stating that he believes in &quot;giving back,&quot; but does not agree with the idea of being policed for it, DJ Akademiks continues:&quot;I do think giving back is good, absolutely, but the idea that someone is the police to when you give back, how you give back, and how much you give back, is utterly ridiculous.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer Asmongold recently commented on how Israel's actions during the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict could potentially contribute to growing anti-semitism.