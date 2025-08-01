"Something Hasan will agree with": Asmongold claims 'a lot of' anti-semitism is caused by Israel's reaction to criticism 

Twitch streamer Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; recently talked about his opinion on the supposed rise in anti-semitic sentiment, with him holding conflict surrounding Israel and Palestine as one of the biggest causes for the anti-semitism. The streamer also claimed that it was &quot;obvious&quot; that there was a rise in anti-semitism online and otherwise.Talking about the various reasons responsible for the rise of anti-semitism, Asmongold said:&quot;It's obvious that this is happening. It's obvious that there is a massive rise in anti-semitism. It's obvious that mass migration and different types of random policies and other types of media messaging has led to... And also by the way, a lof ot that anti-Semitism by is caused by Israel and the way that they treat any criticism of Israel as anti-Semitism. This is something Hasan will agree with.&quot;&quot;Has done more damage&quot;: Asmongold talks about Israel's actions during Palestine conflict as a cause for growing anti-semitismTwitch streamer Asmongold is known for being a well-established political content creator, which often puts him at odds with creators such as Hasan &quot;HasanAbi.&quot; In fact, the latter recently talked about how other &quot;liberal&quot; content creators are often seen &quot;shepherding&quot; their audiences towards watching Asmongold's content, which he self-described as &quot;fair and honest.&quot;During his broadcast held on July 30, 2025, Asmon claimed that rising anti-semitism was partially caused by the actions undertaken by the nation of Israel since the conflict that took place on October 7, 2023:&quot;I think that Israel, doing what they've done in Palestine, has done more damage to the way the that people see Jewish people after October 7th, than any other group out there, basically. I think that they have!&quot;He also commented on the paradoxical online presence of HasanAbi, claiming that the Twitch streamer was &quot;obsessed with optics,&quot; but often partakes in acts that are not good for optics:&quot;I think he's obsessed with optics but, at the same time, he does things that are horrible optics.&quot;In other news, Asmon reacted to him being mentioned on the MSNBC news channel for his opinion on Donald Trump's handling of the Epstein files. The streamer expressed shock at supposedly being considered an unbiased third-party regarding the entire situation.