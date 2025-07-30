"That's just insane": HasanAbi slams liberal creators for "shepherding" audiences into supporting right wing streamers like Asmongold

Twitch political streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has called out other content creators who are considered to align with liberal values, of &quot;shepherding&quot; their audiences towards other streamers who are right-wing, such as Zack &quot;Asmongold.&quot; He claimed that this was due to there being a supposed anti-HasanAbi sentiment among the aforementioned &quot;liberal&quot; streamers.Reacting to a Reddit post titled, &quot;You shouldn't trust DGG with how to interpret Hasan's ideology - Re-education camps as an example,&quot; HasanAbi said:&quot;This is something that I have noticed as well, a lot of these, like liberal, 'supposedly liberal' content creators are shepherding their audience to find right wing content creators like Asmongold to be more permissible and better overall than someone like myself 'cause they design their entire worldview around, like, saying f**k Hasan and Hasan is so scary, and that is the reason why so many of these accounts that go alongwith these f**king insane narratives. That's literally... I mean, that's just insane.&quot;HasanAbi chastises liberal content creators for suggesting that Asmongold would be &quot;better&quot; than himTwitch streamer HasanAbi is known for being an outspoken left-wing content creator, often speaking out about ongoing political situations such as the Israel-Palestine crisis. Subsequently, he is also frequently seen locking horns with other political streamers, such as H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein.Despite his left-wing stance, Hasan claims that other supposedly liberal content creators are often seen directing their audience to Asmongold, a &quot;pro-Trump&quot; streamer:&quot;I mean I don't even know where to begin but like Asmongold is pro-Trump, at his most base, right? At his most basic approach, he is pro-Trump. So, if you're a liberal in this regard, why are you saying that he would be better than someone like myself for like deradicalizing the youth?&quot;Many netizens have reacted to HasanAbi's expressing surprise over the supposed outward support for Asmongold among the liberal creator base, with some stating that the former's takes may have contributed to the purported bias:&quot;Imagine blaming the system because people don’t like you as much. What a loser,&quot; wrote X user @egosauce&quot;Maybe one day he will realize that his takes are just objectively THAT BAD that a guy living in a cockroach infested house seems like the voice of reason between the two,&quot; wrote X user @LeakingFartA**&quot;Hasan’s failure to appeal to audiences is everyone else’s fault but his own apparently,&quot; wrote X user @leftoidsmadOn the other side, Asmongold was recently mentioned during a news segment on MSNBC about the handling of the Epstein files by the Trump administration, with the political streamer expressing surprise that he was being regarded as an &quot;unbiased&quot; third party.