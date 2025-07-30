  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "That's just insane": HasanAbi slams liberal creators for "shepherding" audiences into supporting right wing streamers like Asmongold

"That's just insane": HasanAbi slams liberal creators for "shepherding" audiences into supporting right wing streamers like Asmongold

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 30, 2025 23:28 GMT
HasanAbi talked about right-wing content creators being preferred over him by liberal content creators (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)
HasanAbi talked about right-wing content creators being preferred over him by liberal content creators (Image via HasanAbi/Twitch)

Twitch political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" has called out other content creators who are considered to align with liberal values, of "shepherding" their audiences towards other streamers who are right-wing, such as Zack "Asmongold." He claimed that this was due to there being a supposed anti-HasanAbi sentiment among the aforementioned "liberal" streamers.

Ad

Reacting to a Reddit post titled, "You shouldn't trust DGG with how to interpret Hasan's ideology - Re-education camps as an example," HasanAbi said:

"This is something that I have noticed as well, a lot of these, like liberal, 'supposedly liberal' content creators are shepherding their audience to find right wing content creators like Asmongold to be more permissible and better overall than someone like myself 'cause they design their entire worldview around, like, saying f**k Hasan and Hasan is so scary, and that is the reason why so many of these accounts that go alongwith these f**king insane narratives. That's literally... I mean, that's just insane."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

HasanAbi chastises liberal content creators for suggesting that Asmongold would be "better" than him

Twitch streamer HasanAbi is known for being an outspoken left-wing content creator, often speaking out about ongoing political situations such as the Israel-Palestine crisis. Subsequently, he is also frequently seen locking horns with other political streamers, such as H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein.

Ad

Despite his left-wing stance, Hasan claims that other supposedly liberal content creators are often seen directing their audience to Asmongold, a "pro-Trump" streamer:

"I mean I don't even know where to begin but like Asmongold is pro-Trump, at his most base, right? At his most basic approach, he is pro-Trump. So, if you're a liberal in this regard, why are you saying that he would be better than someone like myself for like deradicalizing the youth?"
Ad

Many netizens have reacted to HasanAbi's expressing surprise over the supposed outward support for Asmongold among the liberal creator base, with some stating that the former's takes may have contributed to the purported bias:

"Imagine blaming the system because people don’t like you as much. What a loser," wrote X user @egosauce
"Maybe one day he will realize that his takes are just objectively THAT BAD that a guy living in a cockroach infested house seems like the voice of reason between the two," wrote X user @LeakingFartA**
Ad
"Hasan’s failure to appeal to audiences is everyone else’s fault but his own apparently," wrote X user @leftoidsmad

On the other side, Asmongold was recently mentioned during a news segment on MSNBC about the handling of the Epstein files by the Trump administration, with the political streamer expressing surprise that he was being regarded as an "unbiased" third party.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications