Ethan Klein alleges HasanAbi's associate 'wants him executed'

Streamers and political commentators Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker and Ethan Klein (founder of H3H3 Productions) have been going back and forth in a longstanding feud stemming from their varying viewpoints on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Recently, Klein accused an associate of Piker, who goes by &quot;Mike from PA&quot; and &quot;Central_Committee,&quot; of wanting the H3H3 founder &quot;executed&quot; via Instagram.In an Instagram Story, Ethan Klein claims that this allegation stems from the time he called Mike a &quot;virgin&quot;:&quot;Mike from PA wants me executed because I called him a virgin lol.&quot;The story also referenced an X post from Mike, one that criticized the r/h3h3productions subreddit, calling it a &quot;stalker community&quot;:&quot;I love how these stalker communities just have to invent a framework in order for their unhinged lies to have any purchase. If you propagandize and incite genocide, it is ALREADY a crime in the United States. If you participate in a genocide, the death penalty is ALREADY law.&quot;For context, this comes after another Mike from PA post was shared on the H3H3 subreddit, prompting some users to make sarcastic comments against the Twitch streamer. The original post from Mike allegedly took shots at Ethan Klein for his solidarity with Israel:&quot;It's important that we punish the propagandists who supported this genocide. Criminal charges, the death penalty, everything should be on the table.&quot;Notably, in late May 2025, Mike claimed that for Ethan to understand &quot;empathy,&quot; the latter would have to &quot;see some stars&quot;:&quot;And I get it! I want to be... I understand the value of empathy. I understand the value of trying to reach out to someone. To somebody like Ethan, he needs to see some stars before he's going to f**king back down. You know? And so I just would not do this.&quot;Looking at HasanAbi's relationship with Mike from PA amidst their feud with Ethan KleinBased on shared ideologies, Mike has been a consistent supporter of HasanAbi and has spoken to him on stream.During the November 2024 US Elections, Mike, Hasan, and AustinShow conducted an overview of two candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.That being said, some, like Rob's Media on YouTube, spoke on Mike from PA's association with HasanAbi, wondering what his intentions were and if his left-leaning political ideas are genuine:&quot;Hasan has no will towards Mike, viewing him as one of many loyal orbiters who will adamantly defend him no matter what... I have to ask, how genuine is this? Does Mike actually hold these political beliefs? Or is he a grifter?&quot;In other news, during a recent Anti-ICE Benefit rally, HasanAbi made remarks that some online users interpreted as inciting political violence, leading to criticism online.