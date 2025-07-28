What did HasanAbi say at anti-ICE benefit rally? Netizens accuse streamer of inciting "political violence"

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; Piker has been vocal about his thoughts against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) system, and has appeared in solidarity with movements against the agency. Notably, he streamed live from the June 2025 Los Angeles anti-ICE protests. Now, on July 27, 2025, the streamer was seen speaking at yet another anti-ICE gathering.A viral TikTok clip shows HasanAbi standing on stage at the rally, alongside journalist and opinion columnist Taylor Lorenz. In the clip, Piker echoes a sentiment opposing traditional capitalistic ideologies as he empathizes with the audience, mentioning how they were victims of their &quot;bosses&quot; and &quot;landlords&quot;:&quot;For the most part, it's your landlord, it's your bosses that are f**king you over, it's capital owners that are f**king you over, and I think this is a unique opportunity to get even Deborahs and Barbaras on board with that, like white wine moms. And [Lorenz] actually wrote about this; it was a great video, where you talked about, y'know, someone has to do it.&quot;Regarding the &quot;it&quot; factor, HasanAbi seemingly referenced a May 2025 YouTube upload from Lorenz titled, 'Somebody needs to do it.' Here, the journalist mentioned an online trend, featuring certain netizens asking for somebody to do &quot;it.&quot; At the 1:22 minute mark, Lorenz explained to those unaware that &quot;it&quot; points to the assassination of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.&quot;But in case you are somehow still in the dark, these memes are about unaliving Trump, and sorry to say, in very dumb [algorithmic] terms, but I don't want this video to get taken down from YouTube.&quot;HasanAbi mentioned Lorenz's video at the rally and touched on the phrase's hidden meaning:&quot;When I say that, everyone knows exactly what I mean.&quot;Netizens on Reddit's r/LivestreamFail commented under a clip of political commentator Steven &quot;Destiny's&quot; reaction to HasanAbi's speech, and some, like u/supersaiyanswanso, claimed that the Twitch streamer is only a herald for such action and never gets involved himself:&quot;He's always the first to call for it, but will never do anything other than be an instigator. Lol.&quot;u/Fantastic-Put-7671, who originally posted the now-deleted clip, claimed that Piker's message aimed to incite chaos:&quot;Hasan calling for Political violence again 'somebody should do it'.&quot;Others called out HasanAbi for being contradictory in his speech, mentioning his status as a property owner, considering he reportedly owns a $3 million home in Los Angeles:&quot;He is the property owner calling for his own 'do it',&quot; said u/pepperonituna.&quot;Say it with me now, champagne socialist,&quot; said u/DayDreamerJon.&quot;This is so crazy&quot;: Destiny speaks on HasanAbi's speech at the anti-ICE rallyDestiny, in reaction, suggested that HasanAbi's comments aimed to get people riled up against capital owners in societ. He also claimed that the streamer's comments are untimely considering certain other acts of politically driven violence:&quot;Like, this is so crazy... after two Jewish people were assassinated by some guy screaming 'Free Palestine,' two Democratic lawmakers were assassinated by some f**king crazy MAGA dude, and now, it's like, the people we really need to be killing are landlords and capital owners.&quot;For context, the long-standing feud between Hasan and Destiny started in July 2019 when the latter publicly challenged what he saw as misinformation in HasanAbi’s Kamala Harris video. This led to a heated debate and rapid escalation into mutual accusations of bad‑faith tactics and betrayal.r/LivestreamFail moderators seemingly took down the post after 15 hours of staying up and mentioned, in a comment, that both the post's title and Destiny's interpretation were misleading:&quot;...the 'it' being an implicitly understood idea with regards to a sitting president, but for most platform purposes, the 'it' cannot be described. Destiny, in this clip, appears to have misunderstood this 'it' as violence towards landlords/capital owners... Hasan himself is not saying someone needs to do it; he is commenting on the trend and Lorenz video, and noting that it's true that most people seem to implicitly understand what is being communicated.&quot;In other news, fans responded strongly after Ice Poseidon labeled HasanAbi as &quot;the fakest person&quot; he's ever seen, noting that even some of the most disliked individuals seem to oppose the streamer.