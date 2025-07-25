HasanAbi's 5 biggest controversies of 2025

Twitch political streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi&quot; has had an eventful year so far, being involved in a myriad of controversies due to his statements and behavior in front of the camera. He is one of the premier left-leaning political voices on Twitch, with over 2.9 million followers on the platform.From partaking in a much-hyped debate with Ethan Klein to brandishing a &quot;toy&quot; gun during a Twitch broadcast, allegedly against community guidelines, this article covers the major controversies the Turkish-American streamer has been a part of this year.1) Getting banned from Twitch for &quot;improper handling of terrorist propaganda&quot;On May 25, 2025, HasanAbi made headlines after receiving a ban from Twitch, making it his sixth suspension on the platform. This time, however, the streamer became the subject of punitive action by Twitch due to his coverage of the attack carried out against Israeli embassy staff members outside the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC.The streamer had showcased the manifesto of the attacker during his broadcast, which prompted the platform to ban him. Hasan later denounced Twitch's decision, calling for the policy to be amended in the future.The drama did not end there, however, as Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt called out HasanAbi for allegedly employing &quot;genocidal rhetoric against Jewish people and the Jewish state&quot; during a CNN Live news segment.2) HasanAbi calls out Tectone's father for committing &quot;sex crimes&quot;On May 7, 2025, HasanAbi and Tectone locked horns after the former claimed that the Genshin Impact content creator's father had been convicted of committing multiple sex crimes during his time serving in the military. HasanAbi claimed that the crimes committed by Tectone's father were mentioned within the United States Congressional records as well, with the cases against him being documented.Hasan's statement led to Tectone addressing the situation during a Twitch broadcast, with the latter being moved to tears. Tectone stated that, owing to HasanAbi resurfacing his father's cases, he would not feature his parent in his content in the future.Further, the entire drama prompted a mixed reaction from netizens, with some chastising HasanAbi for bringing family members into his feud with Tectone.3) Brandishing &quot;toy&quot; gun during a live broadcast to threaten viewer[Timestamp: 04:27:30]On July 3, 2025, Hasan faced immense scrutiny for allegedly doxxing a Twitch user during a broadcast for supposedly stating that the Turkish-American streamer should be &quot;hanged.&quot; Furthermore, Hasan brandished a firearm that he claimed was a toy and pointed it at the camera.A clip of his actions soon went viral on r/LivestreamFail subreddit, prompting the streamer to double down on his actions but clarify that the firearm he brandished was &quot;not a real gun.&quot;Despite his clarifications, other popular streamers talked about Twitch's supposed bias in favor of Hasan, with political commentator Asmongold asking if Twitch was going to &quot;do anything&quot; about his actions. Tectone also commented on the matter and accused him of threatening the &quot;life&quot; of a viewer, while recounting his own recent Twitch ban at the time:&quot;Hasan threatens viewers life, doxxes them and pulls a gun out. No ban. I call fat woman fat = 2 weeks. Are we starting to understand the issue now?&quot;4) HasanAbi debates with Ethan KleinHasanAbi and H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein have been the most outspoken dissidents of each other this year, with their feud escalating to new heights following the release of YouTuber Ian &quot;iDubbbz's&quot; Content Cop video targeting Klein.After much back and forth online, the two former Leftovers podcast co-hosts decided to settle matters through a live debate, which was broadcast to both of their audiences.Within the debate, both parties made some massive claims against each other. For instance, HasanAbi claimed that Ethan Klein had posted about him online 110 times in total since the start of February 2025. Meanwhile, Hasan doubled down on his original opinion about the presence of sexual violence during the October 2023 attacks on Israel.5) HasanAbi gives a controversial stance about US Senator Rick ScottOn February 28, 2025, a clip from HasanAbi's Twitch broadcast showcased the streamer giving his stance on US Senator Rick Scott in the context of the Medicaid fraud. The streamer stated that if one were to care about the Medicaid fraud, they would engage in bodily harm against the politician:&quot;If you cared about medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott! Okay? You wouldn't make Rick Scott, former governor of Florida, Rick Scott, you wouldn't make him a prominent part of the Republican Party.&quot;This statement eventually caused the streamer to receive a ban on Twitch, with him extending an apology on X and stating that he would choose his &quot;words carefully next time&quot;:&quot;im sorry! ill choose my words carefully next time &amp; say “if mike johnson cares abt medicare fraud (since he wants to cut 800m from medicaid/medicare) he’d call for MAX PUNISHMENT for current fl gop senator/former gov rick scott- who has done the most medicare fraud in us history!&quot;In other news, the Twitch community has been reacting to the recent shutdown of VShojo. The company's CEO made a post on X announcing that VShojo was ceasing all operations due to it essentially running out of money, leading to many accusing it of mismanagement of funds.