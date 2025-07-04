HasanAbi responds to allegations of threatening YouTuber with "toy" gun

Twitch political commentator Hasan Piker, also known as "HasanAbi," has responded to allegations that he threatened a content creator. For context, on July 3, 2025, a 48-second video from the streamer's July 1, 2025, broadcast went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. In it, the Turkish-American personality reacted to YouTuber Apex Crypto's video, whom he accused of badmouthing.

Ad

While seemingly pointing a gun at the screen, HasanAbi remarked:

"Oh, you found his... wait, this is the guy? The f**k are you going to do, bro? Write a petition? 'Let's do a crusade,' he says. 'Let's do a f**king crusade,' he says! 'Let's hang Hasan and Mamdani for treason,' he says. The f**k are you going to do?! Go on a fishing expedition? Try to f**king put malware in my phone? Is that what you're going to do? You skinny b**ch! Ugly a**!"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Timestamp - 04:27:30

On July 3, 2025, HasanAbi's attention was drawn to his live Twitch chat, where a netizen accused him of threatening the YouTuber. In response, the 33-year-old said:

"Someone has just said, 'Why did you threaten a YouTuber with a gun?' Dog, that YouTuber literally said I should be hanged, and I said, 'Good luck,' and I just showed this, and said, 'Good luck with that.' Why'd you threaten a YouTuber with a gun? That YouTuber literally said me and Zohran Mamdani should be hanged. (HasanAbi's associate asks, 'Who is this guy?') Some random f**king crypto d**khead, and then they got subsequently immediately, too."

Ad

When HasanAbi's associate asked if he showed a "toy" gun on the livestream, he replied:

"(HasanAbi's associate asks, 'It's a toy gun?') Yeah, it's also not a real gun. Don't worry."

Expand Tweet

Ad

What have streamers said about HasanAbi's recent controversy

Several well-known streamers have commented on HasanAbi's controversy, with Zack "Asmongold" questioning whether Twitch would take action after the latter "pulled out a gun and waved it around."

Describing the situation as "crazy," the Texan said:

"That's crazy! To pull out a gun and be waving it around on stream. Wow! Wow, that's a lot! Do you think Twitch will do anything? Will Twitch do anything of Hasan going over and then talking about shooting somebody or implying that he's going to shoot somebody, is Twitch going to do anything? I really wonder, I've got a feeling... everybody knows the answer to that."

Ad

John "Tectone" also chimed in with his opinions, accusing HasanAbi of "threatening a viewer's life and doxing them." He wrote the following in an X post:

"Hasan threatens viewers life, doxxes them and pulls a gun out. No ban. I call fat woman fat = 2 weeks Are we starting to understand the issue now?"

Expand Tweet

Twitch has yet to release a statement regarding the controversy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More