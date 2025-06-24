"I may have done under the influence": Kaceytron says she "doesn't recall" reacting to Ethan Klein's Content Nuke after getting sued

A video of controversial Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" saying she "doesn't recall" reacting to Ethan Klein's Content Nuke video on Hasan "HasanAbi" has surfaced, with her adding that she may have watched it "under the influence." On June 23, 2025, a 28-second clip from Kaceytron's broadcast was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

In it, the Just Chatting streamer insisted she did not react to Ethan Klein's hour-long video, Content Nuke - Hasan Piker. Kaceytron went on to say that the 39-year-old podcaster "made up" the fact that she reacted to his video on her livestream "to get attention."

She remarked:

"Just because I didn't react to his stupid video, he had to make up that I did, and put up a video of me smoking weed over his stupid video to get attention? I'm sorry, I don't give a f**k about your video! Like, I don't know, I don't recall reacting to it. I don't believe that I reacted to it. I do not remember. I don't know. I may have done under the influence, but I do not recall reacting to it."

Netizens on the subreddit had much to say about Kaceytron's comments, with one Reddit user saying that "she can't troll her way out" of Ethan Klein's lawsuit:

"She can't troll her way out of a lawsuit no matter how hard she tries lmao" Redditor u/blackivie commented.

"Your honor. Yes there is camera evidence that I did in fact steal from the store, but I was so high at the time I do not recall stealing from the store.. Soo I shouldn't have to pay the consequences. LOL" Redditor u/Andras89 wrote.

"tldr: She spoke to a lawyer and realises shes f**ked, so she is playing the 'doctored the footage' defense. With a minor in I was stoned and dont recall." Redditor u/seekersneak remarked.

What did Ethan Klein say about suing Kaceytron, Denims, and Frogan?

On June 19, 2025, Ethan Klein posted a video on his h3hProductions YouTube channel titled I'm Suing These Three Creators, in which he announced that he was taking legal action against Kaceytron, Denims, and Morgan "Frogan."

While referring to the three female Twitch streamers as "geniuses," the H3 Podcast host explained why he decided to sue them:

"Three separate lawsuits for three separate geniuses... I hope it's been obvious why I'm suing these three people, and not others. These people not only violated all the principles of fair use, they also did it maliciously, and that's the part that really got you. I think if you're a reactor on Twitch, for the most part, if you make a good faith effort to comment, and if you make a good faith effort to promote the author, to link to them, to try to drive traffic to the original video. I think you're probably pretty much doing the right thing... and I would never sue someone for that."

Kaceytron made headlines on June 21, 2025, when Ethan Klein's wife, Hila Klein, responded to the streamer calling her "ugly" and the remarks she made about her employees.

