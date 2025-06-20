  • home icon
  • HasanAbi accuses Ethan Klein of "bullying" Denims, Frogan, and Kaceytron by suing them, pleads with fans to support female streamers

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Jun 20, 2025 06:01 GMT
HasanAbi has accused Ethan Klein of "bullying" Denims, Frogan, and Kaceytron (Image via @HasanAbi and @h3h3Productions/YouTube)

Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker has responded to Ethan Klein's decision to sue streamers Denims, Morgan "Frogan," and Kacey "Kaceytron." For those out of the loop, Klein took to his h3h3Productions YouTube channel on June 19, 2025, to share a video titled, I'm Suing These Three Creators.

In it, the H3 Podcast host stated that he intends to take legal action against Denims, Frogan, and Kaceytron for alleged copyright infringement on his YouTube video, Content Nuke - Hasan Piker.

During a livestream on the same day, HasanAbi spoke out about the situation, claiming that Ethan Klein's decision to sue the three female Twitch streamers was a "desperate attempt to grab onto any sort of controversy."

While pleading with his fans to support Denims, Frogan, and Kaceytron, the Turkish-American personality accused Klein of "bullying" them:

"Now he needs a desperate attempt to grab onto f**king any sort of controversy and drama. I'm sure that me reacting to it actually playing into exactly what he wanted to do. But the reason why I wanted to talk about this is specifically so that you guys go and show support to Denims, Frogan, and Kaceytron because, obviously, he has a f**k ton of money, and he's going to use the f**k ton of money that he has to bully other content creators who don't have a f**k ton of money, and try to win some kind of public opinion battle."

He added:

"That is partially the reason why he went after Frogan, Denims, and Kaceytron. These are people who get insane lines of attack..."

"I will do that s**t, too!" - Tectone wants to get in touch with Ethan Klein's lawyers while reacting to YouTuber's lawsuit against Denims, Frogan, and Kaceytron

Twitch and Kick streamer John "Tectone" has also responded to Ethan Klein's legal action against Denims, Frogan, and Kaceytron. While reacting to his YouTube video, Tectone expressed his intention to get in touch with Klein's lawyers, presumably because he also wanted to sue the three content creators.

The gacha games streamer said:

"Oh s**t! Hey, yo, Ethan, Ethan, Ethan, Ethan, on everything, on everything, if you somehow see this, if you get me in contact with your lawyers, I'll do it, too. Hit me up! Hit me up! Finding lawyers that will do this is the hardest part. If you got lawyers, I will do that s**t, too! Hit my a** up, bro! Please!"

While several streamers have commented on Ethan Klein's recently uploaded video, many netizens have also weighed in, with some claiming that the drama surrounding the content creators "never ends."

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
