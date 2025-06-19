"The drama never ends": Fans left divided as Ethan Klein announces he is suing Frogan, Denims, and Kaceytron in new video

YouTuber Ethan Klein recently uploaded a new video on YouTube announcing that he is taking legal action against fellow Twitch streamers Morgan "Frogan," Jean "Denims," and Kasey "Kaceytron. He claimed that the three had allegedly committed copyright infringement by watching his Content Nuke on HasanAbi during their broadcast without providing commentary that is adequately transformative to be considered under fair use.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The news of him taking legal action against the three Twitch streamers had spread online like wildfire, with netizens giving a variety of reactions. While some showcased support for the H3 Podcast host, others seemed less impressed by the entire fiasco.

"Ethan's dropping the hammer, the drama never ends," wrote X user @jaime_solis

"Hahahahahahahha as he should," wrote X user @BlackBoneTarot

"He is right to," wrote X user @ashleyschendelx

Ad

"His reasons are justified. If you're going to do a reaction video, react at least... add something to the video," wrote X user @Doppa_D

"I'd say that's a bit extra," wrote X user @Itsherbihhh

"Internet beef turning into court dates — the content pipeline never sleeps. At this point, everyone needs a lawyer and a log-off button," wrote X user @WiseTroof

Ad

What did Ethan Klein talk about in his video announcing the copyright infringement lawsuits?

In his video, Ethan Klein explained that he had gotten a copyright registered with the United States Library of Congress for his Content Nuke video, providing further backing to his infringement lawsuits against the three creators. He claimed that the three had violated "all the principles" of fair use, which is a legal doctrine allowing for limited usage of copyrighted material without the permission of the owner of the copyright:

Ad

"Well, there you have it, three separate lawsuits for three separate geniuses... I hope it's been obvious why I'm suing these three people, and not others. These people not only violated all the principles of fair use, they also did it maliciously, and that's the part that really got you."

Ethan Klein also claimed that his lawsuit against the three creators was due to them "maliciously" attempting to drive traffic away from his video, and that if a reaction content creator were to adequately link the original author's content, they would not be liable for such legal action.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More