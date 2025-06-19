Ethan Klein announces that he is suing Frogan, Denims, and Kaceytron for alleged copyright infringement

YouTuber Ethan Klein has uploaded a new video to the platform, titled I'm Suing These Three Creators. In it, he announced that he is pursuing legal action against Twitch content creators Morgan "Frogan," Jean "Denims," and Kasey "Kaceytron" for allegedly infringing on his copyrighted Content Nuke video focused on Twitch political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi."

The YouTuber claimed that these creators had gone "above and beyond to commit copyright infringement." Stating that the Content Nuke made on HasanAbi was meant to tempt the content creators to "steal" the video without adding much commentary, Klein said:

"It's not that I wanted these people to steal my video, it's that I knew they would. I knew they would watch the entire video, add little to no commentary, react to it instantly, giving them no time to form an opinion. The trap was set, and it worked even better than i imagined it would."

Further in the video, he stated:

"There's one thing about copyright you should know is that, you got to register it before you publish to be eligible for statutory damages and attorneys fees, which is the main biting force of a copyright infringement lawsuit. Well, I'm happy to tell you now, I, Ethan Klein, have registered Hasan Piker Content Nuke with the United States Library of Congress."

Ethan Klein announces legal action against three Twitch streamers for alleged copyright infringement of his Hasan Piker Content Cop video

As briefly mentioned earlier, Ethan Klein has recently stated that he is pursuing legal action against Denims, Frogan, and Kaceytron in his latest YouTube video, titled I'm Suing These Three Creators. The H3 Podcast host showcased different points from the three content creators' broadcasts, which show them allegedly livestreaming their videos without adding much transformative commentary, potentially making them liable for a copyright infringement lawsuit.

The YouTuber also added that the three Twitch streamers had been mentioned in a post made on the r/h3snark subreddit. According to him, the post aimed to allow YouTube users alternative ways of viewing Klein's Content Nuke without directly viewing the YouTube video itself, thus driving away traffic and video revenue from its original creator.

Ethan Klein further described how the three Twitch streamers' reaction to the Content Nuke was not transformative enough due to the alleged lack of commentary:

"Well, there you have it, three separate lawsuits for three separate geniuses... I hope it's been obvious why I'm suing these three people, and not others. These people not only violated all the principles of fair use, they also did it maliciously, and that's the part that really got you. I think if you're a reactor on Twitch, for the most part, if you make if a good faith effort to comment, and if you make a good faith effort to promote the author, to link to them, to try to drive traffic to the original video. I think you're probably pretty much doing the right thing... and I would never sue someone for that."

This is not the first time Ethan Klein has been involved in a feud with the three titular streamers, with both parties often being publicly expressive about their disagreements with each other online. In March 2025, Denims had accused Ethan Klein of libel through a legal letter sent to him regarding his Child Protective Services controversy.

