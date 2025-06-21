"What a b**ch": Hila Klein reacts to Kaceytron calling her "ugly" and remarks about her employees amid Ethan Klein lawsuit

Hila Klein has responded to Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" calling her "ugly" and the remarks she made about her employees amid the Ethan Klein lawsuit. During the most recent episode of the H3 Show, Hila and Ethan Klein reacted to a video in which Kaceytron was heard saying the following:

"She's an ugly woman. Like, she's just mean, that woman. She's an ugly woman. She is! You can't hear? I said, she's an ugly woman, like, she's mean, and she seems, I mean, I would hate to be one of her employees."

In response to Kacey's comments, Hila Klein said:

"Oh, my god! What a b**ch! Why do you need to go after a small business in LA that supports people in LA, that has good conditions, and people like to work there. Why do you guys have to try to make it miserable at their jobs? Like, why? By the way, my company has 75% women working at the company. This is a female-only brand, majority female workers there, everybody is local, everybody is well-compensated, like, why? How are you a leftist? I don't understand."

Ethan Klein chimed in, saying Kaceytron was engaging in "target harassment" towards their employees:

"Getting our employees target harassment."

Hila Klein also questioned why Kaceytron held a "hate b*ner" against her:

"And why do you have such a hate b*ner for me? I've never even known her. I don't know anything about you."

Timestamp - 02:14:57

Kaceytron is asking for $100,000 from the online community via crowdfunding, as Ethan Klein pursues a lawsuit against her

On June 20, 2025, Kaceytron took to X to respond to Ethan Klein's announcement that he was suing her, Denims, and Morgan "Frogan" for alleged copyright infringement in his video, Content Nuke - Hasan Piker.

While accusing the 39-year-old podcaster of "trying to take away her ability to purchase medically necessary marijuana products," Kaceytron wrote:

"Ethan KKKlein is going to sue me for smoking too much weed! He is trying to take away my ability to purchase my medically necessary marijuana products. We cannot let this happen! Donate to my weed fund 🚨LIVE ON STREAM NOW🚨let's show the KKKlein's how to REALLY GOOF AND GAFF"

The Twitch streamer also announced that she had launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise $100,000 to "cover any and all legal fees associated with" Ethan Klein's complaint. As of this writing, $2,216 had been raised, or 2% of the total goal.

