"Most controversial thing Ludwig has ever said": Fans react as streamer takes shots at Tectone following Mang0 controversy

YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren has taken shots at John "Tectone" following the recent controversy involving pro gamer Joseph "Mang0." On June 29, 2025, a 24-second video from Ludwig's livestream surfaced on social media platforms such as X and Reddit.

In the video, Ludwig seemed to compare League of Legends' in-game chat to Tectone's YouTube video. Claiming that he "can die never watching" a video made by the gacha games content creator, the 29-year-old remarked:

"'Enable game chat.' That's actually one of my greatest pleasures that I get to die never having to speak to these people. It's like a Tectone video, I can die never watching it. It's a good life. It's a good life that I get to have. It is! It is."

Fans on Elon Musk's social media platform had a lot to say about the Mogul Money Live host's comments about Tectone, with one community member calling it the "most controversial thing he has ever said."

"The most controversial thing Ludwig has ever said, impressive." X user @WrinklessBrain wrote.

"This guy encourages someone to drink until they caused a problem then disowns him after 10 years of friendship. What do you expect from someone who is friends with Hasan. This person is just as bad. Awful people are allowed the most privileges in life it seems." X user @Squirrelmob75 remarked.

"It’s so wild that Ludwig still won’t take responsibility," X user @_new_era3 posted.

Netizens on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit also chimed in with their thoughts.

"I love that this is the most oxygen Ludwig has probably ever given to tectone but you know tectone is going to try to milk the s**t out of this, try to blow it up into some drama." Redditor u/friedricewhite stated.

"lol here comes the multiple streams from tectone raging against Ludwig," Redditor u/Ok-Comfortable9449 wrote.

Tectone issues a two-word response to Ludwig following the recent Mang0 controversy

Ludwig has been making headlines since June 23, 2025, when he announced that Mang0 would be barred from future Mogul Moves events. His decision was prompted by the recent Beerio Kart event, during which the Super Smash Bros. Melee pro's actions and behavior toward female streamers while intoxicated went viral.

While Mang0 eventually addressed the controversy and expressed his intention to apologize to those affected by his actions, Cloud9 dropped him after more than a decade of their partnership, and Twitch banned his official account.

Tectone is one of the content creators who has spoken out about the situation, and on June 28, 2025, he uploaded a YouTube video titled Ludwig is a Rat (C9Mang0 Situation is Disgusting).

On June 29, 2025, when Ludwig took shots at the former OTK (One True King) member by suggesting that he wouldn't be watching his YouTube content, Tectone issued a two-word response, writing "Rent Free."

