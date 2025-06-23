"It's a privilege to go to an event": Ludwig announces Mang0 will no longer be invited to his events following recent controversy

YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig has announced that Joseph "Mang0" will no longer be invited to his Mogul Moves events following a recent controversy. On June 21, 2025, Ludwig hosted the Beerio Kart event, featuring several prominent streamers and content creators.

Ad

However, several clips from the event surfaced on social media, displaying Mang0's controversial actions while intoxicated. Some netizens even alleged that he "sexually harassed" streamer Maya Higa at one point.

During a livestream on June 22, 2025, Ludwig stated that he contacted those who "might have felt uncomfortable" at his Beerio Kart event. He then announced that Mang0 will not be invited to future events conducted by him:

"You know, I reached out to anyone who I felt might have felt uncomfortable, and talked to them. But also, and I've already told Mang0 this, I'm no longer inviting Mang0 to Mogul Moves events. Because, like, you know, it's a privilege to go to an event, man. Like, the whole point of an event is, like, fun things to do, have a good-a** time, and if somebody appearing jeopardises somebody else having a good time, that just can't be a thing."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Ludwig explains why he invited Mang0 to his event following the recent controversy

At the eight-minute mark of the livestream, Ludwig explained why he decided to invite Mang0 to his Beerio Kart event. While claiming that there had been no "problem" in two earlier Beerio Kart events hosted with the Super Smash Bros. pro, the Mogul Money Live host stated:

Ad

"I guess, some people I see here are like, 'Why'd you even invite him in the first place?' This is our third Beerio Kart event. You know, like, we've done this twice before, with Mang0 both times, and it wasn't a problem. So, that was my expectation going into this."

Ad

Timestamp - 00:07:56

He then elaborated on an incident that occurred during the event, when, according to Ludwig, Mang0 was "too touchy" with Emily "ExtraEmily":

"I was actually there for, like, one interaction with Emily, where Mang0 was like being, in my thought in the moment, too touchy. So, I had to put a stop to that. But I didn't really, like, you know, I was too locked in, I think."

Ad

Mang0 has addressed the community about his behavior at the Beerio Kart event, claiming that he was a "drunk dumba**." Additionally, the 33-year-old stated that he intended to "privately apologize" to those who felt uncomfortable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More