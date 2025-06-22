"Actual sexual harassment": Netizens react to Smash Bros. Mang0's actions towards Maya Higa on livestream

Professional Smash Bros. Melee player and streamer Mang0 has come under fire after his actions towards fellow Twitch streamer Maya Higa during the recently held Beerio Kart 2025 event. This event involved many big-time streamers, such as Ludwig, Emily "Extra Emily" Will Neff, and CinnaBrit.

In several viral clips from broadcasts of the Beerio Kart event, Mang0 was seen humping or making gyrating motions around female streamers, particularly Maya Higa, while seemingly intoxicated. These clips have since generated major controversy for Mang0, whose actions are being labeled as "sexual harassment" by netizens online.

One clip showcases him putting his leg up on Maya Higa's chair in an attempt to seemingly hump the back of her head as she leans forward in an attempt to avoid him, while visibly uncomfortable. He then moved to her side, put a Toad plushie between himself and Maya Higa, and continued to make seemingly inappropriate motions.

This was followed by him exclaiming:

"End the stream! End it! End the stream!

This and other clips showcasing Mang0 making such humping motions around other streamers and objects has caused uproar online:

"I defended him in the other thread, but holy shit this is creepy. Actual sexual harassment," wrote Reddit user u/Economy-Tutor1329

"Bro why does he keep humping everything ??" wrote Reddit user u/Kefiriuksltu

"It's as if he thinks everyone will find it funny, but cannot tell from everyone's body language that no one finds it funny. Zero social intelligence," wrote Reddit user u/ OnceMoreAndAgain

"He was doing it to Ludwig a lot at first and I just knew he was going to expand his targets and it was gonna get weird. Didn't watch the end of the stream and yep no surprise to see this thread. Dude doesnt know when to give it up. The first time with Ludwig who is much closer to him was enough," wrote Reddit user u/smallbluetext

Who else did Mang0 inappropriately interact with during the Beerio Kart event?

Although many of the original clips from the broadcasts on Twitch have since been deleted, users have been discussing Mang0 allegedly partaking in similar behavior with other individuals as well.

Allegedly, he was seen making gyrating motions behind ExtraEmily through a piece of cardboard, in front of QTCinderella, Maya Higa, and ExtraEmily while they were together, and doing the same in the back of streaming star Cinna's chair, a clip of which is still available for viewing on Twitch.

