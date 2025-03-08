Sneako makes fun of Valkyrae and Cinna for crying while talking about being threatened on stream, insinuates they did it to gain "gifted subs"

A clip featuring Rumble streamer Nico "Sneako" has garnered a lot of attention. In the video, Sneako mocked Twitch stars Valkyrae and Cinna for becoming emotional while recounting their experience of being threatened by a man during an IRL stream. He further suggested that the women were exploiting the situation for attention by discussing it online.

For context, on March 2, 2025, Emiru, Cinna, and Valkyrae were harassed and threatened by a man who followed them to an amusement park while they were IRL streaming on Twitch. The individual’s actions, including charging toward the group, were captured on camera.

To address the incident, Cinna and Valkyrae went live on March 3, 2025, and briefly explained what had occurred. During the broadcast, both streamers became visibly upset and teary-eyed as they described the encounter from the day before.

While the majority of their community expressed support, Sneako ridiculed them in his reaction to their statement on March 7, 2025. After watching Cinna tearfully recall the experience, Sneako suggested that she and Valkyrae were using the situation to gain "gifted subs":

"Yo, she's[Valkyrae] like, we're cooking right now. She's rocking back and forth and she's like we're cooking right now. This is going viral, sh*t! We're going tier three, we're getting gifted subs.

"She's like, 'F**k yeah, keep crying b**ch. Keep crying b**ch! Simps come in! It was so hard, I was so scared. Thank you for the gifted subs. I was fearing for my life. Thank you for the 100 gifted!'"

What happened to Cinna, Valkyrae, and Emiru? Recapping the stacking incident Sneako made fun of

The incident in question took place on March 2, 2025, during the Sis-a-thon marathon on Twitch, which was organized by Cinna and Valkyrae. The pair had invited OTK streamer Emiru to join them for an IRL broadcast at an amusement park. While the trio were hanging out at the location, they encountered a man who asked Emiru for her phone number.

In a clip from the stream, the man could be seen squatting on the ground. He signaled the group and said he had a proposal — he wanted to sing in exchange for Emiru’s number. After she declined, the individual declared that he would continue to follow her:

"I am going to keep following her."

At this point, the rest of the group intervened to diffuse the situation, with Valkyrae saying:

"No! There's too many stalkers!"

However, the situation escalated after a few minutes. The man had an altercation with a staff member named Emily while the group was getting food outside the park. Suddenly, he charged toward the trio and forcefully shoved aside the cameraman.

He then proceeded to verbally threaten the group while running after them, saying:

"I'll kill you right now."

None of the women were physically harmed. As Cinna and Valkyrae explained in their stream, the group took refuge in a shop, and the police arrived shortly after.

It’s important to note that Valkyrae has addressed the misogynistic comments made by online trolls who claimed that the streamers had fabricated the incident.

