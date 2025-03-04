"Some men will hate women": Valkyrae responds to those accusing her, Emiru, and Cinna of staging recent attack on them

Prominent internet personality Rachell "Valkyrae" has responded to those alleging that the recent attack on her, Emily "Emiru," and Brittany "Cinna," was staged. For those unaware, the three content creators made headlines on March 3, 2025, when an individual threatened them after Emiru refused to give him her phone number.

On the same day, Valkyrae took to X to respond to those who accused the Twitch streamers' employees of "not doing enough" about the situation. While claiming that their team "worked hard" to help with the Sis-a-thon marathon, the co-owner of 100 Thieves elaborated on the "harsh reality" about women:

"Honestly f**k all of you for blaming our employees for “not doing enough”. Our team worked so hard to help us with this marathon and did their best for being put on the spot. No means no. You’re not entitled to anybody. The fact that this man threatened our lives after being rejected while we were in a group, in public and live on stream just shows the harsh reality women live in. This happens off camera to women all the time."

Valkyrae then called out netizens who "harassed" her by accusing her and Cinna of "begging for subs" on their marathon livestream. She also responded to those who accused her, Emiru, and Cinna of faking the attack on them, writing:

"Seeing accounts that have harassed us for a 10 second clip of downtime during a 24/7 marathon accusing us of “just begging for subs, women do nothing” to then farming engagement from this stalker situation while we IRL stream has been so sad to see. Seeing accounts accusing my friends and I for faking this and blaming us instead of questioning the man’s behavior has been embarrassing to see."

The 33-year-old went on to say that "some men will hate women" no matter how much they accomplish:

"I’ve learned it doesn’t matter how much I accomplish in this industry or how much I try to gain respect, some men will hate women and blame women no matter the situation. While it may be discouraging, I hope anybody reading this does not quit doing what makes them happy because of misinformation/hate, as you can see some hate is inevitable."

Valkyrae's X post in which she called those out who accused her of faking the recent incident (Image via @Valkyrae/X)

"When your lives are threatened you go into fight or flight" - Cinna responds to allegations that she, Valkyrae, and Emiru faked recent harrowing incident

Cinna responded to Valkyrae's X post, expressing her discontent with those who claimed the recent incident was fabricated and that her colleagues did not do enough.

Stating that the streamers screamed for help when the flight or fight instincts kicked in, Cinna wrote:

"love you Rae and f**k anyone saying this s**t is fake or rosii or emily didn’t do enough. When your lives are threatened you go into fight or flight. We did that and screamed for help. The clip shows about 50% of the altercation and the other half was even more horrifying. Rosii and emily aren’t security and risked their lives to get between him and us. Rosii pushed him and emily confront him to stop it. We did what we thought was right while someone was threatening our lives."

Cinna's response to Valkyrae's X post mentioned above (Image via @cinnabrit/X)

Emiru has also addressed the online community about the incident, hoping that people will empathize with female streamers now that they know their "reality."

