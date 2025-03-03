What happened to Valkyrae, Cinna and Emiru? Twitch streamers' horrifying stalker experience explained

Twitch streamers Rachell "Valkyrae," Brittany "Cinna," and Emily "Emiru" were recently attacked by a stalker during Valkyrae and Cinna's Sis-a-thon streaming marathon. The streamers were inside an amusement park when they were stopped by a fan who had been following them for a while.

The individual asked Emiru for her contact number, a question which she was visibly uncomfortable answering. When she hesitated before answering the question, the individual asked:

"Why can't I get your number?"

In response, Emiru made the excuse that she did possess a phone then. The individual then asked her to type her number on his phone, to which Emiru stated:

"I don't know how to use a phone, I'm sorry!"

Despite being rejected, the individual openly announced that he would continue following them before eventually threatening them and seemingly charging at them. This article covers the event's details as it took place during the marathon broadcast.

Explaining the attack on Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru by a stalker during the Sis-a-thon

After rejecting the stranger's advances, the three female streamers were seen walking out of the amusement park. They then started visiting some shops to purchase some items to eat. Right then, they were approached by the individual, who seemingly attempted to pick a fight with them.

As the three called for security to intervene, the individual started aggressively approaching them while seemingly attempting to pick a fight. The stranger also seemed to threaten the cameraman responsible for filming the broadcast.

While seemingly charging at the three, the individual also made a mention of physically harming the streamers:

"I could ki** you right now! I could ki** you right now!"

As the three individuals backed away from their attacker, his actions eventually caused the marathon broadcast to be paused.

Valkyrae recently addressed the attack that took place against them, claiming that the three streamers were all okay and had been in contact with the police. She also announced that she was "done with the marathon" and that they were taking time to "process" the events that took place.

