Did Maya Higa get arrested? Twitch streamer opens up about her experience at Renaissance Fair

Twitch streamer Maya Higa returned to the Wine About It podcast with fellow streamer Blaire "QTCinderella," during which she explained her experience at a recent Renaissance Fair. Higa explained how she essentially got "arrested." However, this wasn't an actual run-in with law enforcement but a part of the event's immersive experience.

Ad

These fairs often have sheriffs and other individuals who dress up and "arrest" people for fun. Explaining what had happened, Maya Higa said:

"PeachJars (Twitch streamer) paid this guy 40 bucks to arrest me."

She explained how the guy "arrested" her:

"This guy comes up to me and Peach and he's like, 'Do I know you?' so I was like, 'Oh, I don't know, maybe,' 'cause I thought he was a viewer and he's like, 'Are you Maya?' 'Yeah, nice to meet you. You watch Twitch?' And then he was like, 'You are under arrest.' It was so embarrassing."

Ad

Trending

Ad

(Timestamp: 00:23:10)

"Put a burlap sack over my head" - Maya Higa explains the "arrest" in the Renaissance Fair

Twitch streamer Maya Higa explained on Wine About It that she was the victim of a prank by one of her close friends at the Renaissance Fair. She was put in handcuffs, and they even put a burlap sack over her head. To make things worse, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the whole ordeal:

Ad

"He put handcuffs on me, and he put a burlap sack over my head that had shame written on it, and then he paraded me through the whole Renaissance fair, past every single vendor, everybody yells shame and points at you. So she had me arrested for drinking a Michelob Ultra (beer), and as I was walking, my skirt fell off. Not like that, I had a skirt underneath my dress."

Ad

Maya Higa was put in a mock jail (Image via YouTube/@WineAboutItPodcast)

The Twitch streamer explained that after being "arrested" at the Renaissance Fair as part of the prank, she was taken to a mock jail, where she found herself locked up with two teenagers:

Ad

"They drew a caricature on a wanted poster with the charges and put me in jail and I was in jail with two teenage boys. They were 16. I was like, 'What are you guys in for?' One of them was like 'Tax evasion' and I was like, 'You don't even know what that means'."

Ad

"And the other one was like, 'You can think of me a horny Harry Potter.' There were iron bars and my head was through the iron bars. I was like, 'You gotta get me outta here right now'."

Maya Higa further explained that she was finally let out of the mock jail, but not before she had to perform a challenge. To be freed, she had to sing a chicken song in front of the crowd at the Renaissance Fair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback