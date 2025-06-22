What did Mang0 do? Controversy surrounding Super Smash Bros. pro explored

Professional Super Smash Bros. player Mang0 has become the center of controversy online after his actions at the recent Beerio Kart event, which was hosted by Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren. The event involved major content creators, including ExtraEmily, Rachell "Valkyrae," Maya Higa, Will Neff, Jasontheween, Sakura Shymko, and others.

Mang0 was seen behaving inappropriately around female streamers in particular, often making gyrating movements near them while shirtless and intoxicated. This article extensively covers the actions Mang0 partook in during the Beerio Kart event.

What did Smash Bros. player Mang0 do during the Beerio Kart event?

Mang0 was one of the guests who had been invited to Ludwig's Beerio Kart event, which involved content creators duking it out in Mario Kart World while intoxicated. However, the professional Smash Bros. player seemed to have had one too many drinks, as he took off his shirt and began going around and making gyrating motions near other Twitch streamers.

While many of the clips have since been deleted from Twitch, they had gone viral on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, with Mang0 becoming the subject of much critique by netizens. The mirror links of these clips are still available on the Reddit posts.

There had been many instances of Mang0 engaging in such behavior, with one clip in particular showcasing him walking up behind Twitch streamers ExtraEmily and Maya Higa as the two were live on air. He then proceeded to place his leg up on Maya Higa's chair and seemingly hump the back of her head as she scowled and leaned forward to avoid contact.

He then moved to her side, and began humping a plushie of Toad, a popular character from the Mario series. He was then seen repeatedly asking ExtraEmily to end the ongoing livestream.

In another deleted clip, Mang0 was seen repeatedly touching and patting ExtraEmily's hair as Ludwig dragged him away from her. However, Mang0 was seen returning and attempting to do the same again, before Ludwig, who was drunk himself, intervened between the two once more.

In another disturbing clip, Mang0 was seen placing a cardboard cut-out of himself between himself and ExtraEmily and then pushing himself on her while he humped the aforementioned cardboard cut-out. He was also heard making groaning noises while doing so, before eventually leaving.

Many netizens have since expressed their opinions about Mang0's inappropriate behavior with the female streamers present during the event, labeling it as "sexual harassment."

