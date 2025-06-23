"I was a drunk dumba**": Mang0 claims he will "privately apologize" to streamers following the recent controversy

Joseph Manuel Marquez, better known as "Mang0," has issued a statement in response to a recent controversy. Mang0 made headlines on June 22, 2025, after his actions during YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren's "Beerio Kart Mogul Moves" event went viral on social media platforms like Reddit and X.

In one of the videos, the professional Super Smash Bros. Melee player was seen making some rather inappropriate motions and gestures while intoxicated near Maya Higa. The founder of Alveus Sanctuary was visibly uncomfortable with the situation.

On the same day, Mang0 addressed the controversy on X, stating that he "hated waking up and seeing he was a drunk dumba**." While claiming he will privately apologize to anyone he made feel "uncomfortable," the content creator wrote:

"Hate waking up and seeing i was a drunk dumba** Don't like using the drunk excuse because its childish but in the moment I think everyone is as drunk as me and thats usually not the case I will privately apologize to anyone I made uncomfortable and hope im forgiven"

Super Smash Bros. pro's X post, dated June 22, 2025 (Image via x.com/C9Mang0)

Netizens had a lot to say about the 33-year-old's X post.

"Time to take a break from the drinking," X user @NotSnev wrote.

"Pretty crazy, even back in the day in my early 20s, when I was plastered, I still asked women for consent before dancing with them or touching them. Didn’t matter how wasted I was, I still knew better than to make women uncomfortable. Alcohol doesn’t magically make you a different person, it removes inhibitions and makes you feel like you can get away with things. Reveals what’s really inside. By this point in your life, you’d think you’d have more self-control and would know better," X user @Zarhle1 remarked.

"Seeing clips of this s**t is genuinely disappointing as a long time fan, take some time away and get clean man," X user @jacksonwh0 posted.

"I'm gonna reevaluate my relationship with alcohol": Mang0 says he thinks "99% of his problems stem from drinking"

In a follow-up X post, Mang0 stated that he felt "very stupid and embarrassed" after the recent incident. While claiming that "99% of his problems stem from drinking," the Twitch streamer expressed a desire to "reevaluate his relationship with alcohol."

He added:

"I feel very f**king stupid and embarrassed Think like 99 percent of my problems always stem from drinking so im gonna reevaluate my relationship with alcohol Im not downplaying anything I know im dumb and know better I will accept any consequences that come my way"

The content creator's follow-up X post following the recent incident (Image via x.com/C9Mang0)

Following the controversy at his event, Ludwig announced that Mang0 will no longer be invited to future Mogul Moves events.

