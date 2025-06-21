"Are you f**king re*arded?": Stable Ronaldo calls out Nmplol after latter tells him to "grow up" for hating on ExtraEmily

Twitch streamers Rani "Stable Ronaldo" and Nick "Nmplol" have gotten embroiled in a feud, as the latter accused the former of hating on Emily "ExtraEmily." During a recent Just Chatting livestream, Stable Ronaldo came across X user @cashdeelo's post, which included a 16-second video from Nmplol's broadcast.

In it, the OTK (One True King) member alleged that Stable Ronaldo "switched up" and started hating on ExtraEmily because she got banned from Twitch for one day after running a red light live on stream. While telling the 22-year-old to "grow up," Nmplol said:

"It's crazy, bro. And how people are like, 'Oh, yeah, Emily is great.' You know, Ron switched up, you know, he was hating from afar, you know, because he got in trouble for running the red light or whatever. Or speeding. And she (ExtraEmily) got one day (Twitch ban). Like, grow up! Who cares? But now, all of a sudden that she's popping off, 'Oh, love Emily!'"

Trending

Expand Tweet

The FaZe Clan member appeared to be upset by Nick's comments, claiming that the 34-year-old had no idea what he was talking about:

"You don't even know what you're talking about. She was popping off while I was hating on her from the start, are you f**king re*arded? Are you f**king re*arded? I'm going to use the word on you - are you re*arded? She's been relevant since I started hating on her; that's why I hated on her, just because she was a popular streamer who did something. Are you f**king dumb?!"

While wondering if Nmplol "had tabs" on him, Stable Ronaldo remarked:

"Do you have tabs on me? Like, I don't understand. You have tabs on me? 'Ron swtiched up.' So, you know how I got banned, number one, and then you knew that I started talking about her. Do you have tabs on me at all times? Talking about grow up. Jeez Louise! Am I getting... or is that real? Goddamn! I have to be getting rage-baited! B**ch, I stopped hating on ExtraEmily because on June 1st, I decided want to clear everything because I don't care about other people, bro!"

Expand Tweet

What has Stable Ronaldo previously said about ExtraEmily?

On April 14, 2025, Stable Ronaldo commented on ExtraEmily's Twitch channel being reinstated just one day after being suspended for violating traffic rules on livestream. Describing the situation as the "dumbest s**t he had ever seen," the content creator stated:

"No, yeah, I don't care if I am on some hating s**t. I don't care if she doesn't f**k with me. This is the dumbest s**t I have ever seen. She deserves to get banned for over a f**king month. I don't give a flying f**k, I'm just going to say. I dead-a** don't give a f**k. I will sit here and I will confidently say it. I don't care if I lose connections, I don't care if I get banned."

Expand Tweet

Stable Ronaldo made headlines on June 15, 2025, when he stated that he will be "texting and drinking" while driving, in response to RaKai's distracted and reckless driving controversy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More