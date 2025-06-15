  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Stable Ronaldo says he will be "texting and drinking" while driving after RaKai was not banned for texting behind the wheel

Stable Ronaldo says he will be "texting and drinking" while driving after RaKai was not banned for texting behind the wheel

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Jun 15, 2025 22:27 GMT
Stable Ronaldo stated that he would be trying out his &quot;limits&quot; after reacting to RaKai texting while driving (Image via Stable Ronaldo/YouTube)
Stable Ronaldo stated that he would be trying out his "limits" after reacting to RaKai texting while driving (Image via Stable Ronaldo/YouTube)

Twitch streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" recently claimed that he would try to engage in driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol while also using his phone. This declaration by the FaZe Clan member came after fellow Twitch streamer RaKai did not receive any punishment for texting while behind the wheel.

Ad

Stable Ronaldo had previously landed himself in trouble in February 2025, after seemingly driving recklessly during his Twitch broadcast. Netizens had been calling out the streamer online, with some even stating that his driving license should be "suspended." He has also received bans from Twitch in the past for his driving.

Recently, reacting to a clip of RaKai using his phone while driving and then swerving before stopping, Stable Ronaldo stated that he would like to try to do the same during his own broadcast to 'test his limits':

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I'm doing this on stream tonight. I don't care, and I'm doing this drunk. I don't give a f**k. I don't care. I'm going to be doing texting and drinking, I don't care."
Ad

Stable Ronaldo states that he will be drinking and driving during his broadcast to test the limits

Using phones while driving has been a recurring offense by Twitch streamers, as they often refer to their mobile devices to keep up with their broadcast's live chat. Other Twitch content creators, like Emily "ExtraEmily," have also been banned in the past for supposedly running a red light while streaming.

Ad

In light of these developments, Twitch has recently updated its rules covering Dangerous Driving as well. Now, with RaKai seemingly getting away with using his phone while driving during a recent broadcast, Stable Ronaldo has claimed that he is ready to try and test the limits of the rules he can break while driving without receiving a penalty from Twitch for it.

He stated:

"I gotta test that. I gotta test my limits. Swear to God, I gotta test my limits, bro. I got to. I hit a speed bump. I hit a speed bump and I got banned on Twitch."
Ad

Stable Ronaldo had been one of the prominent voices calling for ExtraEmily to be banned in April 2025 following her reckless driving controversy. She had received a one-day suspension, a punishment labeled by the FaZe Clan member as "weird."

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications