Stable Ronaldo says he will be "texting and drinking" while driving after RaKai was not banned for texting behind the wheel

Twitch streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" recently claimed that he would try to engage in driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol while also using his phone. This declaration by the FaZe Clan member came after fellow Twitch streamer RaKai did not receive any punishment for texting while behind the wheel.

Stable Ronaldo had previously landed himself in trouble in February 2025, after seemingly driving recklessly during his Twitch broadcast. Netizens had been calling out the streamer online, with some even stating that his driving license should be "suspended." He has also received bans from Twitch in the past for his driving.

Recently, reacting to a clip of RaKai using his phone while driving and then swerving before stopping, Stable Ronaldo stated that he would like to try to do the same during his own broadcast to 'test his limits':

"I'm doing this on stream tonight. I don't care, and I'm doing this drunk. I don't give a f**k. I don't care. I'm going to be doing texting and drinking, I don't care."

Stable Ronaldo states that he will be drinking and driving during his broadcast to test the limits

Using phones while driving has been a recurring offense by Twitch streamers, as they often refer to their mobile devices to keep up with their broadcast's live chat. Other Twitch content creators, like Emily "ExtraEmily," have also been banned in the past for supposedly running a red light while streaming.

In light of these developments, Twitch has recently updated its rules covering Dangerous Driving as well. Now, with RaKai seemingly getting away with using his phone while driving during a recent broadcast, Stable Ronaldo has claimed that he is ready to try and test the limits of the rules he can break while driving without receiving a penalty from Twitch for it.

He stated:

"I gotta test that. I gotta test my limits. Swear to God, I gotta test my limits, bro. I got to. I hit a speed bump. I hit a speed bump and I got banned on Twitch."

Stable Ronaldo had been one of the prominent voices calling for ExtraEmily to be banned in April 2025 following her reckless driving controversy. She had received a one-day suspension, a punishment labeled by the FaZe Clan member as "weird."

