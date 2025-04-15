"She deserves to be banned": Stable Ronaldo blasts Twitch after ExtraEmily gets unbanned in a day after traffic violation controversy

FaZe Clan streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" went off on Twitch during his April 14, 2025, stream while reacting to Emily "ExtraEmily" getting unbanned in just a day. The Amazon-owned platform banned Emily on April 13, 2025, for distracted driving after a clip of her seemingly running a red light on stream went viral. The incident had garnered a major negative reaction online.

ExtraEmily's account was restored in a day on April 14, and many in the community criticized Twitch for only giving her a one-day penalty. Now, Stable Ronaldo has joined the club, calling Twitch "weird." He also claimed that his alleged bans due to reckless driving were all because of supposed misinformation on social media websites:

"'They're trying to get me for looking at my Apple maps while driving', says Lacy. Yo, Twitch is kind of weird, bro, right now. I like Twitch, but... Bro, I got banned four times for driving the speed limit! But these f**king losers on LSF caption it, 'Stable Ronaldo is speeding putting people's lives in danger.' No! My exhaust costs more than your car!

Stable Ronaldo said that ExtraEmily should get banned for over a month for her actions, adding that he does not care if he loses connections due to his statements:

"No yeah, I don't care if I am on some hating sh*t. I don't care if she doesn't f**k with me. This is the dumbest sh*t I have ever seen. She deserves to get banned for over a f**king month. I don't give a flying f**k, I'm just going to say. I deada** don't give a f**k. I will sit here and I will confidently say it. I don't care if I lose connections, I don't care if I get banned."

Stable Ronaldo insinuates Twitch has double standards after ExtraEmily's account got restored in a day

Stable Ronaldo's initial reaction after watching a StreamerBans post on X talking about ExtraEmily getting unbanned was to recall his older bans from Twitch. According to the streamer, these bans happened despite him supposedly following traffic rules:

"ExtraEmily has been unbanned after one day. After running a red light, texting and driving, and speeding. Oh wow! She said, 'I'm running this red light.' But when I hit a pothole going the speed limit."

Stable Ronaldo went on to insinuate that Twitch has double standards and claimed that he has been banned for longer for going over a speed bump allegedly under the speed limit:

"Chat, I hit a pothole with Adapt, it wasn't even a pothole, it was a speed bump. So my car went like this, I could show you all the speed bump outside. And it shows my speed limit on the clip, it was 45. And then all of a sudden, I'm banned for a week!"

In related news, a few months ago, Stable Ronaldo received backlash for his driving after a clip of him seemingly speeding away from the police went viral online.

