"I wish your license gets suspended": Fans react as Stable Ronaldo seemingly drives recklessly live on stream

In a February 7 Twitch livestream, FaZe Clan's Rani "Stable Ronaldo" made a risky move while stuck in Los Angeles traffic. Essentially, the streamer attempted to take a left from the far-right lane, causing inconvenience to other drivers on the road, who honked at him as he turned to express their dissatisfaction.

Stable Ronaldo, along with his cameraman and fellow Clan member, Lacy, laughed off the incident, grateful they "made it". Fans on X expressed disappointment in the streamer's actions and some like @melosskii believed Rani should be suspended from driving:

"I wish, your license gets suspended."

@w2tunechi acknowledged that Ronaldo's thought process from the get-go was flawed:

"Think about it, bro in the “far right lane and he tryna go left” Crazy a*s MF."

More reactions to Stable Ronaldo's stunt, fans generally seemed disappointed in his actions (Images via @yoxics/X)

Others, like @ThyHiddenDragon, felt that this type of behavior has become typical for today's streaming world:

"Streamers are so careless nowadays."

User @TippittoHimself took the situation to heart, condemning the streamer for his reckless behavior:

"He is a sore loser and shouldn't be driving on the roads."

"Should we go back and hit everything?": Stable Ronaldo reacts after taking a risky left turn

[Timestamp - 2:48:42]

It should be noted that Stable Ronaldo has quite a passion for high-performance cars. On his 21st birthday, in January 2024, he gifted himself a 2023 Porsche 911 992 GT3, fulfilling a long-held dream.

In his recent livestream, he was fully aware of what he was about to do on the streets of LA. He prepared his cameraman, and said he would show him how to "own the road":

"You wanna see how you own the road Drew? You see how we're at an intersection and we gotta turn left but we're on the far right lane? (Yeah) Let me show you how this is done."

After some loud honking and laughter from the group inside the car, Ronaldo made a joke, later coming up with a suggestion for a "fun" time:

"('You just had maybe 10 or 12 cars honk at you', said Lacy) People are so bored... Should we go back and hit everything? Yo, why don't we do some fun sh*t like that? Like we just full ram a family of five car."

Lacy then attempted to bring the streamer back to reality via a question that was left unanswered:

"I know, but you gotta think about, like... is it really worth the outcome?"

In other news, Stable Ronaldo stated that Kanye West lost all of his influence after the rapper's controversial posts on X.

