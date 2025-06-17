"He has dated Katchii now for a while": Asmongold comments on Nmplol and itsKatchii's association

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack "Asmongold" has claimed that Nick "Nmplol" is in a relationship with Katherine "Katchii," also known as "itsKatchii." During a livestream on June 16, 2025, Asmongold discussed how certain male content creators in their mid-30s collaborate with female streamers who are significantly younger than them.

His attention was drawn to Twitch user mistr_p's comment, who wrote:

"WHY CALLING NICK OUT KEKW [Twitch emote]"

In response, Asmongold claimed that Nmplol is supposedly dating Katchii.

"Well, Nick has a girlfriend. Right? I mean, he has dated Katchii now for a while. That's not really what I am talking about. I mean, Nick is my friend. I talked to Nick not yesterday, two days ago. Right? I mean, like, that's not it at all. So, yeah. 'He's dating her?' I mean, I would assume so. I've not really talked to him about it. But, yeah, I would assume so. Yeah, for sure! I don't know what else to say. 'Good for Nick, I'm proud of him.' Yeah, sure."

Timestamp - 07:18:03

Nmplol eventually responded to Zack's comments via a post on X, writing:

"He said girl that’s a friend🤣🤣🤣"

Asmongold gives his take on male streamers in their mid-30s collaborating with younger females for content

At the seven-hour-15-minute mark of the Twitch stream, Asmongold shared his thoughts on male streamers of his age collaborating with female content creators significantly younger. Claiming that people would consider the situation to be either "cool" or "weird," the former OTK (One True King) member stated:

"If you're a guy and you are, let's say you're my age, you're 34, and you're bringing along girls that are, like, 21...that's different than if you're 25 and bringing a girl who's 21. It's different. And, again, like, a lot of guys think that's cool, and that's fine. But there are also a lot of guys who think that's weird. And the amount of people who think that's weird gets larger every single year when there's a gap. Yeah, it's societal. And, that's it!"

Timestamp - 07:15:04

In other news, during a livestream on June 10, 2025, Asmongold discussed the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, California, saying that the use of lethal force was "completely okay" and "totally justified." Furthermore, the content creator stated that shooting someone with the intent to wound them is "ridiculous."

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More