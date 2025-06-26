Video of Ludwig "ignoring concerns" that he might be enabling Mang0's alcoholism goes viral, as pro gamer gets banned from Twitch

A video of YouTube and Twitch streamer Ludwig "ignoring concerns" about potentially enabling Joseph "Mang0's" alcoholism has gone viral on social media. On June 25, 2025, a one-minute-seven-second video from Ludwig's Beerio Kart event was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, in which he was seen conversing with Rachell "Valkyrae."

While describing Mang0 as an "alcoholic" who can "drink 30 beers," Ludwig stated:

"Mang0 is, like, an alcoholic. Mang0 can drink 30 beers and acts the same he does off no beers. He's a machine of man. If you ask him how many beers he's had lifetime, it's probably above 10,000. He's the two-time champion. He's never lost.

Valkyrae replied by asking if the event was enabling Mang0's alcoholism:

"He said he had seven beers already today. Is this event enabling him?"

The video then cuts to a moment in which Ludwig appears to administer an alcohol breathalyzer test to the Super Smash Bros. Melee pro, claiming that the latter scored his "PB (personal best)" on the breathalyzer:

"We got a new PB! Guys, Mang0 just blew a 0.25! [The video cuts to another moment] Hey, everybody, Mang0 just blew a 0.32!"

Thousands of fans on the subreddit have shared their thoughts on the situation, with one community member stating that it was "not a great look" for Ludwig.

"Yeah... that's not a great look. Hindsight is 20/20 but knowing someone is an alcoholic and being asked directly if you think you're enabling them and handwaving it is not great. You can't expect him to be an expert at dealing with an addict, but encouraging someone that blew a .25 to see if they can go higher? Jesus." Redditor u/alyosha_pls wrote.

"Wait, they hyped him up to drink more and more? And his weird drunk behavior was known before? Jesus Christ," Redditor u/are_these_converse remarked.

"Thank you for this clip, everyone was happy with drunk Mango until the situation got too hot for them to handle. He had the reputation of the drunk crazy guy and now people are shock he acted like a drunk crazy guy." Redditor u/NotAnOwl_ posted.

Mang0 gets banned from Twitch

On June 25, 2025, Mang0's official Twitch channel was banned. The update came via an automated X account, @StreamerBans, which notified the community of the 33-year-old's second suspension from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform.

When attempting to access his channel, a message appears saying that Joseph's channel has been temporarily suspended due to a violation of Twitch's Terms of Service (ToS). It is safe to assume that the California native has not been permanently banned from the platform and will eventually have his account reinstated.

