"One of the most toxic things that women do": Asmongold calls out Pokimane for apologizing for her comments on Amber Heard

Twitch and Kick streamer Zack "Asmongold" has called out Imane "Pokimane" for her apology over her comments on Amber Heard. For context, on July 2, 2025, Pokimane took to X to write, "believe victims." The post elicited hundreds of comments, with one netizen expressing disappointment that the Moroccan-Canadian personality mocked Amber Heard during her trial against Johnny Depp.

They wrote:

"pokimaine, i love you and i agree but i can't forget the way you made fun of amber heard during the trial, it was really disappointing. please address this," X user @svtspears wrote.

Thereafter, Pokimane replied:

"i completely understand, i regret how i re-streamed the trial because any jokes are at the expense of how victims can be perceived :( i apologize for that + took down those videos a long time ago"

On the same day, Asmongold commented on Pokimane's X post, calling it a "stupid and patronizing comment." He said:

"'Pokimane and the Amber Heard comment.' Oh, I already read it. It was just a stupid, patronizing comment. Anybody who's supporting... like a lot of women... this is one of the most toxic things that women do, is that they, like, just categorically defend bad actions of other women because they're women. It's pathetic and embarrassing. And I think that the main thing that it does is it just divides the sexes more, and it makes men more distrustful of women because again, they're not making the decision based off of logic or rationality, they're making the decision based off of gender."

"It's pathetic" - Asmongold says he is "shocked" by Pokimane's recent apology about her take on Amber Heard

After discussing what he thought were the "most toxic things that women do," Asmongold expressed "shock" that Pokimane apologized for her comments about Amber Heard.

Describing the situation as "pathetic," the former OTK (One True King) member remarked:

"It's embarrassing that Pokimane would even say that. It's pathetic. I'm shocked, honestly, that somebody like that. Well, I mean, from her, it's not surprising because she always tries to have, like, the most politically correct, sanitized, inauthentic opinion possible. So I think this is just another example of that."

In other news, Asmongold recently proclaimed that he is the "most pro-trans and pro-LGBT" streamer on Twitch.

