Pokimane opens up about controversy that left her traumatized

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has spoken up about being traumatized over the Myna Snacks controversy. For those unfamiliar, Pokimane came into the spotlight two years ago, in November 2023, when she launched the cookie brand Myna Snacks. However, her product was not well-received when it was revealed that a four-pack of the snack cost $28.

During a livestream on November 19, 2023, the streamer expressed her displeasure with the audience who criticized Myna Snacks' pricing structure, remarking:

"I've got to say this one last time - it makes my brain go boom when people are like, 'Oh, my god! $28 for cookies?!' It's four bags. That's $7 a pack. I know math is hard when you're an idiot. But, if you're a broke boy, just say so."

On June 29, 2025, the Moroccan-Canadian personality posted a 25-minute video titled addressing your assumptions about me... to her official YouTube channel.

At the five-minute mark, Pokimane responded to the assumption that the cookie collaboration traumatized her, and that there was "no way" she would do another brand collaboration.

While admitting that the debacle left her "a little traumatized," Imane said:

"Yeah, to be honest, it was a little traumatizing. And I don't want to say in the way of like, 'I didn't do anything wrong. I'm perfect. I'm a victim.' Not all that. But mainly, anytime you are in the public eye, and you have a big scandal of sorts, that is like a micro trauma. It kind of makes you afraid to do certain things."

Pokimane added:

"I feel like now that it's been two years, and I've been able to really think about it, think about the mistakes I made, I've moved from like, 'Oh, my god, keep me away from those kinds of things, creator brands are so hard, and everybody judges it too much,' and this and that, to now I'm in a place where I'm a little bit more confident in the things that I've learned, and I feel like, 'You know what? I shouldn't just say no to any collab like that, but I really should learn from the past and know when would be the right time to do it, and how to do it right.'"

Timestamp - 05:20

Pokimane reveals who she blocks and unfollows on social media

In the same video, Pokimane addressed the assumption that she had blocked an ex-partner. While claiming that she "never blocked anyone" in her personal life, the co-founder of OTV (OfflineTV) revealed that the only people she blocks on social media are "randoms" who harass her.

She elaborated:

"Girl, I don't think I've ever blocked anyone in my personal life, to be honest. Actually, it's funny because sometimes, they block me, and I'm like, 'I must be popping up on your feed too much.' No, for me, I love to be on good terms with anyone in my life. Whoever it is, I really try to be on good terms with everyone. I rarely unfollow anyone. I don't block people. The only people I block are like randoms that harass me."

Timestamp - 08:39

Pokimane made headlines in April 2025 after a video of her rant against wealthy people went viral. Her opinions on the matter left the online community divided, with one netizen saying that the streamer displayed "a lack of self-awareness."

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More