"Talk about a lack of self-awareness": Netizens divided by Pokimane's rant about rich people

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has left the internet divided by her rant about rich people. On April 20, 2025, a 45-second video from her IRL livestream with FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" surfaced on Reddit and X. In the clip, Pokimane asked someone off-camera if they believe there will be a "revolution" in the United States.

Ad

While claiming things were "getting there," the co-founder of OfflineTV (OTV) shared her thoughts on the wealth disparity and expressed her dissatisfaction with the situation.

She remarked:

"Do you think, some day, we'll have a revolution like that in America? Right? It's getting there. Right? Another one. The wealth disparity is getting bad! (Jasontheween says, 'The wage gap, I hate that s**t.') No, wealth disparity. Wage gap is like between men and women. Men and women, we love each other, and we hate the rich. Anyway, too much..."

Ad

Trending

Jasontheween responded:

"Aren't you the rich?!"

Pokimane replied, clarifying that she was speaking about the "ultra-rich":

"No! Like, the ultra-rich. The ultra-giga-rich. The unnecessarily rich. (Jasontheween says, 'You have to clarify. They're going to clip that and it's going to make you look bad. You've got to say the billionaires because you are rich! You can't be saying that.') Oh... the billionaires. The Bezos."

Ad

Ad

Over 840 netizens on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit have commented on the Twitch streamer's comments. While one Reddit user believed Imane showed a "lack of self-awareness," another described Jason as the "smart one."

"Talk about a lack of self-awareness," Redditor u/PlayinTheFool wrote.

"Tfw Jason was the smart one in this clip. “You are the rich” lmao," Redditor u/TheEmulat0r stated.

"It's her condescending tone on every sentence that irritates me. It's always that matter of fact or "oh you don't know?" type inflection on her sentences," Redditor u/DrunkRespondent remarked.

Ad

"I love it when millionaires talk about wealth disparity (spreading the wealth around) and how they are different from the ultra rich," Redditor u/Locke10815 replied.

"If you can't afford my cookies you are a broke boy, but if you have more money than me I hate you. Pokimane quote probably," Redditor u/TheSurlyBartender shared.

Ad

Comment byu/Fringepoint from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Ad

"At 28 i’m the happiest, richest, most knowledgeable & self assured i’ve ever been" - Pokimane responds to remarks about her age

On April 20, 2025, Pokimane took to X to respond to remarks about her age after her photo went viral. For context, Daniel "Keemstar's" Drama Alert reposted the content creator's recent X post, which was captioned "angy." According to them, Imane was facing backlash for posting a "childish new picture."

Ad

Pokimane responded by stating that there had been an "influx of weirdos" commenting on her age. Claiming that she had been the "happiest, richest, most knowledgeable, and self-assured" at the age of 28, the Twitch streamer wrote:

"i got a weird influx of weirdos commenting on my age lol, tbh i find it so dumb 😭 at 28 i’m the happiest, richest, most knowledgeable & self assured i’ve ever been, and that only becomes more true with every year that passes :)"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, Pokimane stated that, while she "does not care" about netizens' comments, she voiced her concerns about the impact on women who "see this type of harassment."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More