"I find it so dumb": Pokimane calls out weird comments about her age after posting a photo on X

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" recently made a post on X, calling out individuals (whom she labeled as "weirdos") who were making comments about her age online. These comments came from X users after she uploaded a photo of herself, which was labeled by @DramaAlert (run by Daniel "Keemstar") on X as "childish".

The streamer has hit back at the criticism and expressed how she feels about the influx of negative comments about her age online:

"I got a weird influx of weirdos commenting on my age lol, tbh i find it so dumb at 28 i’m the happiest, richest, most knowledgeable & self assured i’ve ever been, and that only becomes more true with every year that passes :)"

Poki made a post on X, hitting back at negative comments about her age (Image via pokimanelol/X)

"Worry about the impact it has on other girls": Pokimane discusses comments about her age after she posted a photo of herself online

Twitch streamer Pokimane is one of the most popular and well-known female content creators on the Amazon-owned platform. Despite this, she is known for also being the center of much controversy online, some of which has even caused brands to pull sponsorships from her.

Currently, the 28-year-old Moroccan-Canadian streamer has found herself getting some unwanted attention, as comments emerged online about her acting in a supposedly "childish" manner, owing to a photo she uploaded online.

Discussing how comments like these could have an impact on other impressionable younger women, Imane stated:

"although idc about the comments, i do worry about the impact it has on other girls & women who see this type of harassment - and to them, i want to reassure you that life only gets better. growing older will not make you miserable, but living your life trying to appease random shi**y people definitely will!"

