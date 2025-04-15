"They dropped me entirely" - Pokimane reveals food brand revoked its sponsorship because of her controversy

Twitch streamer Imane "Pokimane" took to her alternative YouTube channel (Pokimane Too) to share a short video of her revealing a brand collaboration that she regretted having. She explained that she once had a food company (unnamed) that wanted to sponsor her, but their demands ended up being too specific, including asking her to change her clothing (translated from French):

"There is a brand I have worked with on collaborations as they paid me as I posted for them. It was food, and when I was taking the photos with the box, every time I'll take like 10 photos, I'll send them and they'll say 'Oh, there's a little light on the box, you'll need to retake.' What's more, they'll tell me, 'Even when you're wearing a white sweater, take back the photos.' What?"

The streamer explained that the brand eventually "dropped" her following a controversy, though she didn’t clarify which one. She said:

"After a moment, when there was a little 'drama' on the socials where people were angry for not even a good reason or anything, they (the food company) dropped me entirely and said, 'Delete everything you put.' I didn't even like working with you anyway."

What are the past controversies involving Pokimane?

Twitch streamer Pokimane is often praised for the positive influence she has had on the streaming community, though she’s also faced her share of controversies over the years.

One incident occurred in 2019 when an old clip from Pokimane's early streaming days resurfaced, in which she can be heard using the N-word. It's worth noting that she was a teenager at the time:

In November 2023, Pokimane launched her Myna Snacks company. One of its products, the Midnight Mini Cookies, faced significant backlash for its pricing — $28 for four 4oz bags at launch.

Additionally, the product also faced allegations of closely resembling an existing item on the market called Toatzy Midnight Mini Cookies. Netizens pointed out the similarities and discovered that Toatzy's version was priced significantly lower than Pokimane's.

She has also been involved in several feuds over the years, notably with streamers like Felix "xQc" and Adin Ross. These tensions escalated when she publicly criticized the streaming platform Kick for its lack of content moderation in its early days.

Pokimane was also a vocal opponent of gambling content - a category that is particularly popular on Kick. The platform is also reportedly funded by Stake.com, a gambling website.

