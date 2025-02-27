"Don't say false things": Pokimane clarifies "lot of misinformation" about her, including use of N-word and Myna Snacks controversies

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has taken to social media to clarify a "lot of misinformation" about her. On February 26, 2025, the content creator posted a series of X posts in French. The Moroccan-Canadian personality responded to X user @KLRski's viral post, in which the netizen referred to the streamer as a "cute" individual, seen as a "devil" in the United States.

They wrote (Note: the following X posts mentioned in the article have been translated from French using Google Translate):

"She is so cute and seriously girly but has she seen the devil in the states or what????? Every time she comes here it looks like she just came out of the trenches I don't even dare to imagine what happened to her"

Pokimane responded by providing details about the 2013 N-word controversy, saying that she has apologized for it "many times":

"I see a lot of misinformation about me online so I'd like to clarify a few things! 🫶🏻 and above all, thank you to everyone who welcomes me warmly every time I come to Paris 🥲❤️. firstly, the nword clip is something i have apologized for many times, and i am still very sorry. the clip is over 10 years old, i was a minor, and i will always regret it. There are people who say that I have said this many times but it is not true. 2/5."

The former OfflineTV (OTV) member continued:

"the other clips I said other words (my friend nick's name, anivia in LoL, etc) 🥲 but the drama channels took that and made it on purpose to pretend that I said something else. it's something I learned my lesson for and I don't repeat. 3/5"

Pokimane also addressed those who do not follow her, urging them not to say "false things" about her:

"you must not be a fan of me, but please don't say false things, because I'm someone who has no trouble admitting when I'm wrong. and please don't assume my intentions just because I had an emotional moment after making some nice connections here 🥲❤️ 5/5"

"Bad joke towards a guy who was harassing me" - Pokimane comments on the Myna Snacks controversy

After addressing the N-word controversy, Pokimane spoke out about the Myna Snacks fiasco that occurred in November 2023. For those unaware, the Twitch streamer faced backlash from the online community after she referred to one of her viewers, who criticized the price of her cookies, as a "broke boy."

While claiming that her comments toward the netizen were a "bad joke" in response to them "harassing" her, Pokimane said:

"for cookies, I made a bad comment / a bad joke towards a guy who was harassing me, it was not at all towards my community, and also this I apologized at the time, + I stopped promoting the product. 4/5"

In other news, Pokimane garnered attention on social media after Twitch streamer Shelbo claimed to be "engaged" to her.

