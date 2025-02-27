Twitch streamer Shelbo claims to be engaged to Pokimane as the community expresses concern for his mental health

Twitch streamer Shelbo "shelbyjacobs1" is going viral after his claims about being engaged to Pokimane were shared on r/LivestreamFail. A post about his latest broadcast, dated February 26, 2025, garnered a lot of attention on the subreddit, with Redditors expressing concern for his mental health and many claiming he was being catfished.

Shelbo's YouTube channel features numerous videos where he claims to be in a relationship with Pokimane. The content creator first alleged that they were dating in a video on December 3, 2024, titled What It's Like Dating @pokimane. The description states that their relationship began in October:

"We have been officially dating since October 26, 2024, here is how it's been."

On February 26, 2025, Shelbo went live in a Twitch broadcast titled I'm mad at my girlfriend and claimed to be engaged:

"Me and Pokimane have been dating for four months now. Today is our four month anniversary. Guys she is not single, she is taken. I know she likes to keep up her image saying that she is single, but I am in a relationship with her. We're going to be meeting up soon and, we are engaged guys. We're engaged."

Redditors on r/LivestreamFail have voiced concerns about the streamer's mental health, with many believing he is being catfished.

"He needs help from professionals. This is mental illness," one Redditor wrote.

"People who catfish are some of the worst human beings. Hope the person gets arrested," another user claimed.

Some also noted how this could turn out dangerous for Pokimane.

"This guy clearly needs some mental help and from reading through the thread seems like it's a steady decline in mental health. Sad to see, hope he gets some help, scary to see someone get taken advantage of like this and Pokimane being on the other end for what could at best be very creepy or at worst a dangerous matter," another Redditor posted.

Twitch streamer Shelbo was allegedly homeless and hospitalized in California while searching for Pokimane

Shelbo's YouTube page is filled with videos about Pokimane (Image via Shelbo99/YouTube)

Shelbo appears to have been catfished by someone pretending to be Pokimane, as he even traveled to California to find her in real life after starting their supposed online relationship. His YouTube uploads over the past few months have mostly focused on this relationship, and one even featured him looking for an engagement ring.

In a video earlier this month, the Twitch streamer stated that he had been homeless in California for about two weeks after coming to the state to meet Pokimane. Subsequent uploads indicate that he later found "shelter" and was later hospitalized.

However, the hospitalization did not go well, with Shelbo calling the doctors "witches" in a video titled I'm being held back by witchcraft.

Pokimane, who is currently in France, has yet to comment on the situation. However, earlier this year, she did announce that she is "happily single."

