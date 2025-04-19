Jasontheween claims he sees a future relationship with fellow streamer Cinna

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" recently claimed that he sees himself dating fellow streamer Cinna "Cinnabrit." The revelation was made by Jasontheween while conversing with fellow streamer Imane "Pokimane." Jasontheween and Pokimane are currently in Paris, France, and are holding a collaborative broadcast together.

The two will be spending multiple days together in the city, where they will host IRL livestreams. The two were inside a moving car while the particular conversation about Jasontheween's future dating life took place. Talking about his dating prospects, Jasontheween revealed:

"Me, personally, I was like, I lowkey see myself with Cinna."

Jasontheween claims he sees a future with Cinna during conversation with Pokimane

In the past, Cinna was seen collaborating with AMP member Din "Agent00," which had given rise to speculations that the two had been dating at the time. These rumors were further strengthened as Agent00 supposedly moved in with Cinna, with the two even holding gaming marathon broadcasts together.

With Cinna even supposedly calling Agent00 "babe" during a broadcast, fellow AMP members Kai Cenat and Fanum started noticing and commenting on their dynamic during their broadcasts. Kai Cenat went as far as to confront Cinna about the supposed utterance of "babe" by her, with her denying doing any such thing. Despite these instances, the speculations of the two dating eventually fizzled out as no official confirmation about their dating life was made.

Now, while expressing his interest in dating Cinna in the future, Jasontheween also revealed that fellow FaZe member Alexander "Adapt" had mentioned Pokimane when talking about his own future dating life. Talking to Pokimane, Jasontheween said:

"And then, Adapt said Poki."

Jasontheween recently found himself in hot water after seemingly uttering the N-word while broadcasting on Twitch with FaZe Adapt. After hearing Jasontheween use the word, Adapt was seen being taken aback while the former tried to laugh it off.

