"I never needed anybody, they needed me": Mizkif says "f**k FaZe Clan, OTK, and all streamers" while discussing his reputation

A video of Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" calling out FaZe Clan, OTK (One True King), and all streamers while discussing his reputation has surfaced on social media. The one-minute 50-second clip, posted on X, came from the content creator's recent Just Chatting livestream with his friend, Jess.

Ad

During their conversation, Jess asked Mizkif if he believed he could receive "less hate" from the online community. In response, he said:

"(Jess says, 'Can you, like, get less hate?') Well, yeah, if I get my reputation back. But I don't know how to get my reputation back. Because I feel like I'm so far in the deep end, I might as well keep swimming. You smell me? Like, f**k streamers, f**k all of them. F**k everybody. F**k FaZe Clan. F**k the Fourth Floor. F**k OTK. F**k everybody. I'm just going to start being a solo streamer. I never needed anybody, they needed me."

Ad

Trending

He went on to say that despite supporting others, he did not receive any support from other content creators:

"At the end of the day, I was always supporting them, but they never supported me at the end. So f**k all these people, bro. (Jess responds, 'We should just do a therapy session.') No, I already talked to my offline chat today. Straight up. Like, f**k this s**t. F**k everybody. I'm a 30-year-old man. I don't give a f**k anymore. I'm living my life the way I want to live it. F**k all these people. I don't give a s**t."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mizkif responds after Twitch streamer Yugi made a remark about his past relationship

On July 2, 2025, a 53-second video from Mizkif's IRL stream was posted on X. In the clip, the content creator was seen ending his broadcast after Twitch streamer Yugi, also known as Yugi2x, made a remark about his past relationship.

While engaging in lighthearted banter, the New Jersey native claimed to have given away $500,000. In response, Yugi stated:

Ad

"Wow! Not even that was good enough to keep your relationship intact."

The OTK co-founder was left speechless and ended his Twitch stream a few seconds later.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the same day, X user @ZenCommas claimed Mizkif could "roll with the punches" but had "gotten soft." In response, the 30-year-old wrote:

"(X user @ZenCommas writes, 'Miz could roll with the punches but he’s gotten soft on the poggers side. W side make these level of jokes all the time.') facts miz cant take it anymore dudes cringe since 2020"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mizkif made headlines on June 13, 2025, when he claimed that he would not livestream on Kick because the platform's owner "made him try to kill himself."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More