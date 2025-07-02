"Smartest Faze clan member": Fans react as FaZe Lacy rants about not knowing what tariffs are and having to pay 57% more on $8k car exhaust

A video of Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" ranting about having to pay 57% more for a $8,000 car exhaust due to Trump's tariffs has gone viral. On July 1, 2025, a 47-second video from the content creator's Just Chatting broadcast was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

In the video, FaZe Lacy is seen explaining why he supported Donald Trump, claiming that he "wanted to make more money." The 22-year-old then expressed his dissatisfaction about having to pay 57% more for a product he ordered, adding that he "does not know" how tariffs work.

Here is what FaZe Lacy said:

"'This is what you supported, you said you wanted Trump.' Listen, bro, the reason I wanted Trump was because I wanted to make more money! All right? That's why! I'mma say it, at least I'm honest, I don't give a f**k if you say I'm lying. I don't give a f**k who's the President. I want to make more money! I'm a greedy b**ch! Okay? At least, I'm saying it. I've been saying it from day one. Now tell me why I ordered an $8,000 car exhaust, and then a week after I order it, I get a call, 'You got to pay a 57% tariff on it.' What?! I've got to pay an extra, over $3,000, when I already paid $8,000 on a f**king tariff. I don't even f**king know what a tariff is!"

Hundreds of fans on the subreddit shared their thoughts on the streamer's comments, with one community member describing FaZe Lacy as the "smartest FaZe Clan member."

"Smartest Faze clan member," Redditor u/Grehjin remarked sarcastically.

"I dont even know what a f**king trariff is" Great way to summarize the problem," Redditor u/derion260 wrote.

"It takes skill to be this stupid." Redditor u/nRGon12 remarked.

"Who the f**k is buying a $8,000 exhaust? thats f**king insane unless its some dumb OEM charge from the manufacturer. if its aftermarket bro is a certified Bozo and shouldn't touch cars." Redditor u/M1ghtyl0ngf4ll stated.

Comment byu/Not_puppeys_monitor from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

After ranting about having to pay 57% in tariffs on a car exhaust, FaZe Lacy says he did not vote

At the 23-minute mark of the livestream, after he voiced his discontent about having to pay 57% in tariffs on a car exhaust, FaZe Lacy claimed that he did not cast his vote during the elections.

The Twitch streamer added:

"And for the people that say, 'This is what you voted for,' first of all, I didn't vote. Okay? Let's get that out of the way. I did not vote. I did not go back to Pennsylvania to vote. All right? I said from the beginning that I was not going to vote because I do not have enough information about it. Did I support Trump? Yes, I did, that's because I want to make more money."

Timestamp - 00:22:57

FaZe Lacy made headlines on June 24, 2025, after he got banned from Twitch for the fifth time.

