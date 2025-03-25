"Unacceptable behavior": Netizens call out Kick streamer for allegedly harassing FaZe Clan members

Kick streamer BigLoaaf has received backlash from the online community for allegedly harassing FaZe Clan members live on stream. On March 24, 2025, a minute-long clip from BigLoaaf's IRL broadcast was posted on X. The video showed the content creator interacting and conversing with Rani "Stable Ronaldo" and Alexander "FaZe Adapt" while they dined at a restaurant.

Inquiring why the Twitch streamers "hated him," BigLoaaf said:

"Why you all hate me though, bro? I really want to know, like, dead a**, bro! But why you all hate me? Gang?"

FaZe Adapt packed up his food and left the restaurant with Stable Ronaldo. Expressing surprise at the situation, the Kick streamer remarked:

"What the f**k?! You're not going to eat? What the f**k! This s**t is crazy! Bro, nah! Nah! Bro, I'm y'all biggest fan, gang! Like, no bulls**t, I'm your biggest fan, bro. I'm your biggest fan!"

Several netizens on X called out BigLoaaf for his actions, with one claiming that he demonstrated "unacceptable behavior." One X user, however, believed that the FaZe Clan members "got to live" with the situation because "they started this culture."

"They started this culture , gotta live with it 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️" X user @luanaxbelle remarked.

"Imaging thinking your cool acting like that," X user @Hoody538771 wrote.

"Stop giving him attention he said he’s gonna go to their house," X user @Charlie_YSL commented.

"This specific streamer is a clout chaser he ran away from dub as well," X user @Okcoolbih posted.

Not the first time Kick streamer BigLoaaf has garnered attention on social media

In September 2024, a two-minute-19-second video from BigLoaaf's Kick livestream from TwitchCon surfaced on X. In the clip, he was seen interacting with Twitch personality AnnieFuchsia and Norweigian bodybuilder Knut's daughter.

While claiming that he was "looking for women" who were "down to be" his girlfriend, BigLooaf said:

"Hi! We're looking for a [unintelligible]... like, two women that's, like, down to be our girlfriends."

A few moments later, the cameraperson with AnnieFuschia informed BigLoaf that he needed to leave because Knut's daughter was 12 years old. In response, the Kick streamer said:

"You're c**k-blocking, n***a! (The cameraperson says, 'She's 12.') This n***a is capping. You ain't got to cap like that n***a. Why the f**k would a 12-year-old be here at 11 pm, n***a?! No, he's lying. N***a capping."

Knut eventually addressed the situation in an X post, stating that the content creators who asked his daughter to go to the clubs had been banned from the platform.

