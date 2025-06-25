FaZe Lacy explains why his Twitch channel was banned for a brief amount of time

Popular streamer and FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" has explained why his Twitch channel was banned for a short amount of time. For those unaware, on June 24, 2025, many reports surfaced on X, stating that the content creator's account had been indefinitely banned from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform for the fifth time.

"Lacy has been permanently banned on Twitch after his account got hacked 👀"

The 22-year-old's Twitch channel was eventually reinstated an hour after it was banned, and it remains accessible as of this writing.

On the same day, a 28-second video surfaced on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, in which FaZe Lacy explained to his brother why his channel had been suspended.

While claiming to be a victim of hacking, with the hacker having access to both his stream key and his PayPal account, he stated:

"This dude has been hacking me through my Streamlabs, and then getting my stream key, and putting it into a multi-streaming OBS (Open Broadcaster Software), and then going live and streaming s**t with my stream key. He also has been in my PayPal. So, every dollar spent on my PayPal, he sends it to himself."

Furthermore, X user @jdxmonn, the moderator of the FaZe Clan member's official X Community, Lacy Thugs, announced the following:

"We found the issue that’s been causing Lacy to get hacked. Issue getting fixed, and everything should be fixed completely forever. Remember to not re-follow or else you will lose followage"

Not the first time FaZe Lacy got banned after his channel got hacked

At the beginning of this year, on January 4, 2025, FaZe Lacy's Twitch channel got banned for the third time. The incident was caused by a hack into the content creator's channel, with explicit adult content being livestreamed on it.

The streamer later confirmed via an X post that he lost access to his channel after being hacked and apologized to his audience, writing:

"I am hacked, I have no access to my account and can't end my stream. Working on it now, sorry for anyone who is seeing this disgusting stuff."

In other news, FaZe Lacy recently became embroiled in a controversy with Dalauan "LowTierGod" after the fighting games streamer seemingly accused him of view-botting his livestream.

