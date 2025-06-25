  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • FaZe Lacy explains why his Twitch channel was banned for a brief amount of time

FaZe Lacy explains why his Twitch channel was banned for a brief amount of time

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jun 25, 2025 04:43 GMT
FaZe Lacy explains why his Twitch channel was indefinitely banned for a brief amount of time
FaZe Lacy explains why his Twitch channel was banned (Image via @Twitch and @LacyHimself/X)

Popular streamer and FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" has explained why his Twitch channel was banned for a short amount of time. For those unaware, on June 24, 2025, many reports surfaced on X, stating that the content creator's account had been indefinitely banned from the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform for the fifth time.

X user @FearedBuck posted:

"Lacy has been permanently banned on Twitch after his account got hacked 👀"
also-read-trending Trending

The 22-year-old's Twitch channel was eventually reinstated an hour after it was banned, and it remains accessible as of this writing.

On the same day, a 28-second video surfaced on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform, in which FaZe Lacy explained to his brother why his channel had been suspended.

While claiming to be a victim of hacking, with the hacker having access to both his stream key and his PayPal account, he stated:

"This dude has been hacking me through my Streamlabs, and then getting my stream key, and putting it into a multi-streaming OBS (Open Broadcaster Software), and then going live and streaming s**t with my stream key. He also has been in my PayPal. So, every dollar spent on my PayPal, he sends it to himself."

Furthermore, X user @jdxmonn, the moderator of the FaZe Clan member's official X Community, Lacy Thugs, announced the following:

"We found the issue that’s been causing Lacy to get hacked. Issue getting fixed, and everything should be fixed completely forever. Remember to not re-follow or else you will lose followage"

Not the first time FaZe Lacy got banned after his channel got hacked

At the beginning of this year, on January 4, 2025, FaZe Lacy's Twitch channel got banned for the third time. The incident was caused by a hack into the content creator's channel, with explicit adult content being livestreamed on it.

The streamer later confirmed via an X post that he lost access to his channel after being hacked and apologized to his audience, writing:

"I am hacked, I have no access to my account and can't end my stream. Working on it now, sorry for anyone who is seeing this disgusting stuff."

In other news, FaZe Lacy recently became embroiled in a controversy with Dalauan "LowTierGod" after the fighting games streamer seemingly accused him of view-botting his livestream.

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications