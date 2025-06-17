LowTierGod and FaZe Lacy drama explained

A new controversy has erupted in the livestreaming community, with popular streamers Dalauan "LowTierGod" and Nick "FaZe Lacy" embroiled in a conflict. It all started on June 17, 2025, when a 44-second video from LowTierGod's livestream surfaced on X, in which he seemingly accused FaZe Lacy of view-botting his livestream.

While reacting to a clip in which Nick stated he would not be livestreaming on Kick because he was paid $1,500 for a nine-hour stream, LowTierGod commented that FaZe Lacy's live chat moving slowly with 6,000 concurrent viewers "didn't sound right."

Claiming that "numbers are not going to lie," the fighting games content creator remarked:

"Hold on, his chat was moving slow with 6,000 people in there? That don't sound right. If there was really 7,000 people in Lacy's chat on Kick, that s**t would have been moving like... Say he got the DDG plug. Same plug that you average 23,000 and 6.7k cop of your album. One thing about numbers is they're not going to lie."

LowTierGod also seemed to insinuate that FaZe Lacy artificially inflated his viewership statistics:

"Let me ask you this - why do I have the sub count of a n***a that averages 5,000 plus viewers? Why do sometimes I have the sub count or a higher sub count of a n***a that averages 20,000 viewers? If it looks a certain way, I guess that means my audience really f**ks with me. How the f**k you got 20,000, 5k n****s watching you daily, and you're barely touching a sub count of a n***a that averages 1.1?"

FaZe Lacy calls LowTierGod a "deadbeat dad" in response to his remarks about his Twitch subscribers and viewership

On the same day (June 17, 2025), FaZe Lacy responded to LowTierGod's comments about him by calling him a "deadbeat dad." Claiming that Dalauan should be concerned about what he should get his child for his birthday, Nick stated:

"What is he talking about?! Yo, can you turn the TTS (text-to-speech) off? Gang, we have nowhere near the same subs. You should be worrying about your kid and not about Twitch subs. Bro, come on. Let's lock in here. Deadbead dads talking about Twitch subs. You should be worried about what you're going to get your kid for his birthday. You missed three in a row."

LowTierGod explains why he won't take FaZe Lacy's response seriously

The back and forth between the two Twitch streamers didn't stop there, as LowTierGod claimed that he won't take FaZe Lacy's response seriously because the 22-year-old "can't even take care of his body."

LowTierGod added:

"If you can't even take care of your body, I can't even take you serious at all. If you're walking around fat as f**k for multiple summers, walking around with Balenciaga hoodies and fake swag for chicks, they don't f**k with you, I can't take you serious, bro."

As of this writing, FaZe Lacy has not responded to LowTierGod's most recent comments about him.

