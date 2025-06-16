"When people bot, they know": xQc comments on FaZe Lacy saying he didn't make enough money through Kick stream

Kick and Twitch star Felix "xQc" has suggested that Nick "FaZe Lacy" did not get paid enough following his recent multi-streaming experiment because the platform supposedly detected viewbots on his broadcast. For context, on June 14, 2025, a minute-long clip went viral on X, in which FaZe Lacy announced that he would not be simultaneously livestreaming on Kick because he made $1,500 from a nine-hour stream.
The FaZe Clan member elaborated:
"Being completely honest and up front with you guys - the money is not good enough. It was not good enough. Just as simple as that. I streamed for nine hours yesterday, and I made $1,500 off of it. Or $1,700. So, if I'm being completely up front and honest, the money is not worth having to, you know, co-stream on two platforms. But listen - it's all love to Kick, you know, I have nothing against Kick. I do like Kick, obviously."
On June 15, 2025, xQc shared his thoughts on the situation, saying that the Stake-backed platform does not compensate streamers for "botted" content:
"I saw some clips about this, and I'm going to be honest with you, his chat was frozen. I thought it was a glitch, but his chat was, like, actually frozen. Not sure how that affects things. Also, I saw a lot of people saying stuff like, 'Oh, dude, bots will do this and that,' like the anti-Kick bot s**t is, like, really advanced. And I'm telling you - when people bot, they know. And they don't pay out bot amounts. So, that doesn't help you."
Timestamp - 00:27:47
xQc talks about "crazy" anti-botting system that Kick CEO Ed Craven showed him
The conversation continued, with xQc claiming that Kick CEO Ed "Eddie" Craven showed him the anti-bot system. While claiming that content creators who artificially inflate their viewership have their income "capped at a certain amount," the French-Canadian personality said:
"They calculate it internally and... I spoke with Eddie about this at length. He showed me everything. I'm telling you - the people that bot like crazy, their s**t is, like, capped at a certain amount until it's resolved. It's actually insane!"
In addition to xQc, Just Chatting streamer Zack "Asmongold" responded to FaZe Lacy's claim that he made $1,500 from a nine-hour stream, saying that the 22-year-old should "just get more viewers" on the platform.