Why was Lacy banned? Twitch unbans FaZe Clan member an hour after suspending his account

Twitch star Nick "Lacy" had his account unbanned just an hour after being suspended from the platform. Reportedly, he had originally received the ban on Twitch after his account was hacked. This isn't the first time Lacy has been compromised, with his Twitch account undergoing a similar ordeal in January of this year.

X user @jdxmonn, an Admin of Lacy's community on the platform, shared a post stating that the issue causing the streamer's account to repeatedly fall victim to hacks has been found and is "getting fixed." Further, @jdxmonn instructed fans not to "re-follow" Lacy, as doing so may instead cause them to unfollow the streamer:

"We found the issue that’s been causing Lacy to get hacked. Issue getting fixed and everything should be fixed completely forever. Remember to not re-follow or else you will lose followage."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Lacy unbanned on Twitch an hour after being suspended due to his account getting "hacked"

Expand Tweet

As mentioned previously, this is not Lacy's first time facing such issues with his Twitch account, which had been compromised in January 2025. At the time, the hack incurred major consequences. The streamer's account was used to broadcast adult content, which eventually led to it getting banned back then as well.

The FaZe Clan member was seen rushing to X to clarify the situation, stating that he was unable to access his account and, therefore, could not stop the explicit content from being broadcast on his channel.

No such content was broadcast this time, potentially due to his account being banned as a preemptive measure.

In other news, controversial Kick streamer Norme recently received a ban on the Stake-backed platform after inadvertently setting his room on fire. The streamer had supposedly been partaking in a dare given by a viewer when he started the fire, which he could not douse even with the help of a fire extinguisher.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More